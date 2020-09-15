 Skip to main content
Senior Citizen Center Sept. 21-25
SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER

Senior Citizen Center Sept. 21-25

Meals are still available for take-out and delivery. No dine-in service at this time.

For meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.

Menu

Sept. 21-25

Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, applesauce. 

Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, oven browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach slices.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken breast, potato salad, cucumber and tomato salad, fruit cocktail.

Thursday: Honey glazed pork, baked potatoes, carrots, banana.

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, marinated garden salad, mixed fruit.

