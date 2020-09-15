Senior Citizen Center Sept. 21-25

Meals are still available for take-out and delivery. No dine-in service at this time.
For meal inquiries or reservations call 402-352-5009.
Menu
Sept. 21-25
Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, applesauce.
Tuesday: Swiss steak with tomatoes, oven browned potatoes, mixed vegetables, peach slices.
Wednesday: BBQ chicken breast, potato salad, cucumber and tomato salad, fruit cocktail.
Thursday: Honey glazed pork, baked potatoes, carrots, banana.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas, marinated garden salad, mixed fruit.
