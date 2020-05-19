Senior Class to get parade: Residents plan special cruise night

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

They might have missed out on a traditional graduation ceremony this month, but Schuyler Central High’s Class of 2020 will have a chance to be recognized by the community this weekend.

This Friday’s Cruise The Drag is serving as a “2020 Warriors Graduates Cruise.” As part of it, the seniors will participate in a parade that will have the students start at the high school and make their way around town in their decorated vehicles.

Seniors will meet at 6:30 p.m. The procession will start at 7 p.m. and proceed to The Oak Ballroom. From there, students will travel north on Highway 15, then right on 9th Street, left on D Street and then another left on 11th Street. From there, they’ll pass the front of the county courthouse and get back onto Highway 15 over the viaduct, take a right and follow Old Highway 30 to 17th Street before taking a left and heading west on 17th Street past the hospital and then left onto Banner Street, back to Old Highway 30 and eventually back to the Oak Ballroom.

“People are encouraged to either park their cars at The Oak Ballroom or sit along the route and wave and congratulate the seniors,” said Eric Cerny, whose daughter is a sophomore at Schuyler Central High School.