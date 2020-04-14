Seniors working to graduate on time: Schuyler Community Schools keeping students focused

Graduation requirements for outgoing seniors at Schuyler Community Schools have been adjusted for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
The SCS Board of Education voted Monday to approve a plan that would allow the district to determine the graduation status of students in the Class of 2020 as they continue to work on their assignments at home. The COVID-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered that schools be closed until May 31, 11 days following the original May 20 end of the school year.
SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said that legal issues were among the motivating factors in spelling out what would be the graduation process for this year’s seniors. Although the schedule for the graduation honors has been pushed back, Hoesing said he still wants to see the students that have worked hard all year receive their diplomas for completing their education.
“With this one policy amendment, it allows the superintendent and the school board president to review each student’s performance on a case-by-case basis,” Hoesing said. “We want to make sure that all students have the opportunity to be able to earn their diploma.”
Hoesing and School Board President Rich Brabec will work with administrators at Schuyler Central High School to determine how students are progressing during the final quarter of the school year and make decisions as to who graduates and who doesn’t. The process will begin with students well on track to graduate and go from there. This will allow the district to look at each student individually, taking everything into account, including those students in special education and those who don’t speak English well.
“We’re going to have to look at each one of those on a case-by-case basis,” Hoesing said. “We (don’t want) to get caught by amending one policy and contradict another. They (the attorneys) recommend we take this action tonight to allow us to do our jobs to make sure that the closure doesn’t hurt students’ progress towards graduation.”
Brabec emphasized the need for students to continue working to earn what they had worked so hard for four years to accomplish. He and Hoesing don’t want to have a situation where it looked like they were just giving away diplomas due to the current situation.
“People need to earn their diplomas just like if they were in school and in class,” Brabec said. “We definitely anticipate that the administrators at the high school will definitely play a big part in the discussion of those students that need that extra help and what plans that we can put in place to get them to their graduation.”
Administrative members at Schuyler Central High School - like Principal Stephen Grammer, Assistant Principal Jim Kasik and Student Dean Joey Lefdal - all agreed that the plan had merit and credited the efforts done by district administration to create the process.
Board member Mynor Hernandez inquired as to what percentage of students were on track to graduate when the third quarter ended if nothing went wrong. Hoesing noted that the exact data wasn’t there, which made the process approved by the board necessary to help administration and guidance counselors get everything set up for graduation.
“I know our guidance counselors are working with our seniors not only on graduation but also working on scholarship applications and college entrance,” Hoesing said.
A full report is likely to come in May, around the time that students would have been walking across the stage to receive their diplomas in a normal time. Unfortunately for the Class of 2020, their last months at SCHS will not come close to being normal.
“We will give a report in May of the actions that needed to be taken to not penalize our kids during this school closure,” Hoesing said. “Prior to us taking any action, you will get to know in the next school board meeting some of the considerations (we took).”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
