Seniors working to graduate on time: Schuyler Community Schools keeping students focused

Graduation requirements for outgoing seniors at Schuyler Community Schools have been adjusted for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The SCS Board of Education voted Monday to approve a plan that would allow the district to determine the graduation status of students in the Class of 2020 as they continue to work on their assignments at home. The COVID-19 crisis has forced the cancellation of in-person classes for the remainder of the school year. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered that schools be closed until May 31, 11 days following the original May 20 end of the school year.

SCS Superintendent Dan Hoesing said that legal issues were among the motivating factors in spelling out what would be the graduation process for this year’s seniors. Although the schedule for the graduation honors has been pushed back, Hoesing said he still wants to see the students that have worked hard all year receive their diplomas for completing their education.

“With this one policy amendment, it allows the superintendent and the school board president to review each student’s performance on a case-by-case basis,” Hoesing said. “We want to make sure that all students have the opportunity to be able to earn their diploma.”