Sertoma names Heritage Essay winners for 2022

For over 100 years, Sertoma has strived to embody and inspire their namesake, “Service to Mankind."

In this vein, they have made it their mission to aid those with hearing impairment. The local chapter has hosted many fundraisers to raise money to donate to the Nebraska Hearing Aid. They have also hosted many speakers and events for youth. For over 25 years, the local chapter has also tried to inspire the next generation with heritage essays.

Heritage essays, simple essays by middle schoolers about an assigned topic, are judged by a panel and filtered down to favorites for each judge, then reassessed, narrowed down to the finalists and eventually the winners’ podium. This year, there was an unconventional tie for second place.

This year’s topic, about what three qualities are required in a leader, took to the students’ hearts, as many chose the three crowning principles of Schuyler Community Schools: Respect, Responsibility and Work Ethic, eighth grade English teacher Bobbie Rocheford said.

“We tell the kids to put their hearts into it, really pour your heart and soul into it. Then the kids who really put their heart into their work win,” Rocheford said.

Rocheford and Cathy Luce, eighth grade English teachers for Schuyler Middle School, compel their students to write the essay each year. They’ve never graded the essays, simply passed them along. Rocheford said they are always entertained by this exercise because many of their best technical writers come up short next to students who simply write from the heart.

“The first thing about this is that they’re not writing for a grade. That helps them with more artistic writing, editing, revising. This will be read by anyone: bankers, businessmen…” Rocheford said.

Jessie Yost, chairperson for the local Sertoma chapter, said the same, that the essays can’t be practiced like a skill contest or something you can prepare for. They have been more about the ideas behind them than the writing itself. The group tried to pick a topic that leaves participants creative freedom. Last year’s, for instance, was “What freedom means to me.”

“We worked together to make the topic something the students wanted to write about and not get stuck with,” Yost said.

The first place winner, Ashly Vasquez, won judges over with her answers of integrity, empathy, and to be collaborative and supportive. The second place winners, Mia Bernal and Natalie Villanueva, tied. Birnal said responsibility, work ethic and being humble are the traits that would make her a great leader. Villanueva answered confidence, loyalty and integrity.

The winners received cash prizes: $75 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third when there is a third place. They were also treated to an awards luncheon by the local Sertoma chapter.

Lance Johnson, board member, former president of the local chapter and a member since 1996, said the Sertoma club is all about service. These traits will make for leaders who serve their communities.

“That’s what Sertoma means to me. I’m a retired vet. Always give to the community. It’s not something you can be taught. It’s instilled in you,” Johnson said.

Johnson and the Sertoma club were part of the looping process for Colfax Theater. This modification made the movies more accessible to those with hearing aids with a T-coil in them to directly hear movie audio while in the theater.

