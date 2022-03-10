 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sertoma Students of the Month

Schuyler Sertoma students

The Schuyler Sertoma Club has announced the Schuyler Central High School Students of the Month & Fine Arts Students of the Month for February. Pictured from left are Travis Steinhoff, activities director; Elizabeth Harding,Fine Arts Student of the Month; Ricardo Rosas, sophomore; Josue Fuentes, junior; Leo Guzman, Fine Arts Student of the Month; Nora Ruskamp, freshman; Samantha Ladwig, assistant principal. Not pictured is Emma Jedlicka, senior.

 COURTESY PHOTO

