Sertoma Students of the Month
Four kids are reported to be in stable condition following a fall in water late Tuesday afternoon.
Howells man Bryan Knust celebrated a milestone on Feb. 8 by becoming a graduate of the Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court.
The 2022 Knights of Columbus Awards Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, March 19, at St. Augustine’s Parish Hall. The evening will begin with a…
On Feb. 21, the Schuyler Warriors speech team placed third in the Central Conference.
Colfax County
A free training centered on how children learn by playing with blocks will be held Thursday night.
Colfax County will see quite a few of its older, wooden bridges replaced as part of the county’s one- and six-year road plan.
This week we wrapped up public hearings for all new bills for the 2022 session, and next week we will move into full-day floor debate. All Sen…
A property owner in Schuyler is looking to have some trees removed near his land.