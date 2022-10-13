Setting up the future: Schuyler Central High School holding tech and career fair

Career fairs are incredibly common in high schools across the world. Employers are looking for prospective future employees, businesses for future clients and students for the guest speakers to break up their normal school day.

On Oct. 17, Schuyler Central High School will host such an event for nearly 600 students across grades nine through 12 in hopes that students find some career inspiration at one of the many vendor booths or take away a message from one of the speakers.

Schuyler Community Schools Director of Technology Jeff Droge said the event will feature Tony Benson, who will talk about some technology applications, and Ricky Simmons, former Husker, who will be talking about his experience with drug addiction.

“The speakers we get are nationally-known, they’re good at what they do and they’re good at using humor to keep your attention,” Droge said.

In addition to speakers, there will be a large area filled with booths from local businesses, the military and 20 different colleges and other institutions, including specialty schools such as business colleges and a cosmetology school.

“I really have to give credit to our guidance counselors, they did a good job of rounding up colleges for this,” Droge said.

One such business is the newly-open Bank of the Valley. Nolan Samek, Bank of the Valley community president for Schuyler, said these events are important for businesses to be able to speak to students in-person, whether about careers or just how the bank works.

“We want kids to kind of know what we do at the bank. I think it’s never too early for them to get an idea of what they might be interested or what they might not be interested in,” Samek said. “It’s just a good way for us to get in front of them, let them ask questions and see what we’re about.”

Samek went on to say that in regards to those interested in careers, it’s a good way to explain that the world of banking is larger than many think.

“I think a lot of people think it’s just loans and deposits. What I tell these guys is that we employ lawyers, accountants, financial analysts, not just tellers, bankers and loan officers. Banks have several different careers,” Samek said.

Droge said several local businesses, banks, CHI Health Schuyler, Columbus Community Hospital, Nor-Am, Cargill, the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department and PVE will all have tables at the event.

“Schuyler Community Schools is a good partner to businesses. This is an opportunity to provide a doorway for them to talk to students,” Droge said. “For local businesses looking for future employees, there is a lot of opportunity.”

Among the more “fun” activities at the event, Droge said Central Community College have had simulators and virtual-reality experiences for students before.

Students will rotate between speakers and the vendor booths throughout the morning, as well as go into breakout sessions to discuss what they’ve learned. Droge said the hope is that something sticks from all the information given to them during the morning.

“Any time you go to a conference you pick up one or two key things in the whole day. Hopefully the students do the same,” Droge said.