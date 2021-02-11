Sharing their love: Ennen get engaged right before Valentine's Day 1992

It only took from when Anytime Fitness owners Kim and Glenn Ennen met in a college class to their first date for the two to know they wanted to be together.
It was a bit of an unconventional love story as the two were dating other people for those few months and while on their first date. The couple lives in Fremont, and Kim commutes to Schuyler.
“I just wanted to be with her more,” Glenn said.
The two broke up with their significant others, started dating, moved a few times, endured a long-distance relationship, got married, had kids and then opened up Anytime Fitness in Schuyler.
The journey started their freshman year of college in Minnesota while they were studying nutrition. Things only blossomed from there.
On their first date, Glenn ate his meal and hers because, as Kim said, she was too nervous to eat. Then, came the first of the moves, after the two originally met at the Alexandria Technical and Community College.
“I ended up moving on to another college,” Glenn added. “She followed me for a while.”
It was more of a community college, Kim said, and then Glenn transferred to Southwest Minnesota State University, a four-year college in Marshall, Minnesota.
She moved with him to Marshall but didn't like it there. She then returned home to Osakis, Minnesota.
The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for over around a year-and-a-half to two years.
“It was rough because he doesn’t like to talk on the phone,” Kim said. “Typical guy.”
The two dated for four years before they were engaged.
“We were engaged for two years before we got married,” Kim said. “We were supposed to get engaged on Valentine’s Day. That was his plan, but he had the ring and couldn’t wait.”
The two were engaged the night before Valentine’s Day in 1992. They were sitting in the living room and he pulled the ring out.
“I bought the... engagement ring with her credit card,” Glenn said, laughing. Kim added that Glenn paid off the ring.
As for when the two knew the other was the one, Glenn said it was when the relationship wasn’t a struggle. It was just an easy relationship, he added.
Kim agrees.
“We actually wrote letters to each other,” she said. “I still have them.”
After they were married in 1994, their first son was born in 1997 with their second son arriving in 1998.
“I was doing a lot of traveling,” Glenn said. “I wanted to make sure that you know, they went to church… (Kim made) sure the boys went to the Sunday school and all the other activities because I wasn’t around as much and (Kim) did a good job of it.”
Now the two are empty nesters, except for their dog.
One of their more recent ventures has been starting a business together.
“It’s always been his dream to have a gym of his own,” Kim said. “Ever since I’ve known him, that’s always been his dream.”
Although, there are challenges that come with your spouse being your business partner.
When asked last week what makes the two a good pair, they paused and looked at each other.
“I think when I get stubborn, she knows how to manage it,” Glenn said. “I can be stubborn.”
There’s a compliment there, Kim noted.
“Yeah, we probably disagree on stuff,” she said.
“But in the end, we always end up coming together,” Glenn finished.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.