Sharing their love: Ennen get engaged right before Valentine's Day 1992

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship for over around a year-and-a-half to two years.

“It was rough because he doesn’t like to talk on the phone,” Kim said. “Typical guy.”

The two dated for four years before they were engaged.

“We were engaged for two years before we got married,” Kim said. “We were supposed to get engaged on Valentine’s Day. That was his plan, but he had the ring and couldn’t wait.”

The two were engaged the night before Valentine’s Day in 1992. They were sitting in the living room and he pulled the ring out.

“I bought the... engagement ring with her credit card,” Glenn said, laughing. Kim added that Glenn paid off the ring.

As for when the two knew the other was the one, Glenn said it was when the relationship wasn’t a struggle. It was just an easy relationship, he added.

Kim agrees.

“We actually wrote letters to each other,” she said. “I still have them.”

After they were married in 1994, their first son was born in 1997 with their second son arriving in 1998.