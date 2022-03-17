Sheriff, District 3 Commissioner are contested races

For Colfax County, there will be two contested races in the primary election on May 10.

Two people are vying for the position of Colfax County sheriff – incumbent Shawn Messerlie and newcomer Caleb Hamernik, both Republications.

Messerlie, a resident of Leigh, was appointed sheriff in 2020 after the departure of Paul Kruse. Messerlie has a total of 24 years of law enforcement experience and has previously served as a school resource officer in Leigh, Clarkson and Howells.

He’s a member of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force and St. Mary’s Church in Leigh, and teaches Parishioner Religious Education at St. Mary’s. Also, he serves on the Colfax County Food Pantry Board of Directors and is a scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 211.

“My campaign is kind of based with 'I've stuck by you, will you stick by me?'” Messerlie said. “I've had every opportunity to leave this county and go somewhere else for better benefits, for money but I found Colfax County to be my home. My friends to be extended family. I love my community. I'm going to serve my community.”

Messerlie said he is always looking for ways to better serve the community.

“We started the first K-9 program, I have added more deputies for better coverage for the county,” he said, noting the new countywide communication system and his efforts in launching texting 911. “…Updating everything from equipment to vehicles, just making things better for our community.

“I just want to continue to serve the compute community and the people I love.”

Hamernik, who lives in Howells, grew up in Clarkson and returned to Colfax County around 2018 -2019.

He served in the Air National Guard and was deployed in 2010 to support Operation Enduring Freedom. Upon returning back to the United States, Hamernik said, he received the Hometown Hero Award. He lived in Wyoming for about four years, where he worked with a railroad as a site manager at coal mines.

“For my crew we didn't have any injuries relating to while you're on shift, working with 18 to 20 trains a day,” he noted.

Hamernik moved back to be closer to family. He joined the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. He’s been with the Schuyler Police Department for six months.

He said running for sheriff has to do with keeping a small town safe.

“It's for that small town feel that kind of missed while I was out West,” he said. “This is my home. So I just want to make sure that I can dedicate myself to protecting and preserving what that small town feeling is.”

Hamernik said that communication is a main focus he would have if elected.

“Better communication and relationships with surrounding law enforcement agencies, creating a stronger relationship between the community and Colfax County Sheriff's Office (and) do a little bit better as far as traffic enforcement … to prevent injury and fatality, drug and alcohol use among minors and create safer streets,” Hamernik said.

The Colfax County Board of Commissioners District 3 position will be contested as well. Incumbent Jim Mejstrik of Schuyler will face off against Paul Ehernberger of rural Rogers.

Mejstrik is nearing the end of his first term on the board. He’s known in the community for various activities he’s done, such as coaching youth softball, serving on the St. Mary’s Parish Council and Schuyler school board. He also currently serves on the city’s planning and zoning committee.

When asked about his time on the board, Mejstrik pointed to the bridge and culvert work that’s been done around the county.

“The biggest thing was that first year. It was kind of kind of a rude awakening because all three of those commissioners were new, and that was in ‘19 when we had the flood, so that's just interesting time,” he said. “Everything seems to be going really well. Nicest thing about the members we have is we all get along, we all understand each other. That makes a big difference on getting decisions made.”

One issue the county will be facing, he noted, is the ever-increasing prices of commodities such as diesel fuel.

“As of this week, we started doing four days a week, 10-hour days just to kind of literally save them the county people that are on the roads department and save them some money from having to drive to and from work and it'll save some money for the county to by having that one day of not running the machines,” Mejstrik said.

Mejstrik added that he’s enjoyed his time with the county and representing the people of his district.

For Ehernberger, the decision to run for Colfax County Board revolves around his roots in the county.

“My grandfather was born in the north end of Colfax County, or about 10 years before Howells or Clarkson or any of those towns even existed. It's been a few generations of us as Ehernbergers, that have been good stewards of the county and I want to carry that on,” he said. “I'm getting to be an old man, and if I'm going to serve, I probably better do it now. We have children and grandchildren and we want to leave this world a better place for him.”

Ehernberger noted that his grandfather was president of the flour mill in Schuyler and helped secure funding to start Schuyler’s hospital. His parents were involved in different groups as well.

He added that his focus would be the wise spending of tax dollars and the conditions of roads and bridges. He would also make sure that the county would go after available money in the event of another bad flood, he said.

“That way we can be good stewards of tax dollars, but I also want to make sure that, that there aren't strings attached to any kind of federal money that that we would regret later,” Ehernberger said.

Ehernberger said that a lot of people are running for political office across Nebraska and the U.S. at large.

“If we want to serve our country, best thing we can do is serve our community,” he added.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

