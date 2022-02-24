Sheriff's office welcomes pink patrol vehicle

People may have noticed the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office’s new ride – a Dodge Durango outfitted with pink lettering and decal in support of the Pink Patch Project.

The project is a campaign to bring awareness to breast cancer and support of breast cancer organizations. It started in 2013 with the Seal Beach Police Department in California and has since spread to law enforcement, fire, EMS and federal agencies around the world, according to the Pink Patch Project’s website.

The Colfax County Sheriff’s Office started its local program last year with the selling of patches that feature the department’s emblem in pink. The patches are $10 with half of the money going back into the program and the other half benefiting For The Girls, a Norfolk-based organization that provides services to cancer patients, including those residing in Colfax County.

Along with selling the patches, members of the sheriff’s office also sported pink badges in October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The lettering for the pink patrol vehicle was purchased from the sheriff’s office’s portion of the funds raised for the program.

As part of the Pink Patch Project, some law enforcement agencies have a police vehicle that’s decked out in pink lettering, like the sheriff’s office. Others in Nebraska with pink vehicles include law enforcement agencies in Bellevue, Douglas County, Kearney and Omaha, as well as Sarpy County Emergency Communications.

Deputy Alyssa Ledon, who is heading the program, said that T-shirts will start being sold this year for the program. Ledon is driving the pink vehicle and is herself is a cancer survivor, having battled cervical cancer as a teenager.

“Ultimately, what we really wanted was to have them (T-shirts) all for the county fair,” Ledon said. “And there's a really bad delay in getting materials and, and things from where they purchase shirts and stuff right now.”

Because of those material shortages, a limited number of shirts will be available. Those who want to go ahead and order a T-shirt – to ensure that they will be able to secure their size – can do so by contacting the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office at 402-352-8500.

“We're going to get some small through large for kids and then medium through extra, extra large for adults,” Ledon said.

Both Ledon and Sheriff Shawn Messerlie noted that members of the public are already noticing the new vehicle. Ledon told the Schuyler Sun on Feb. 18 that she’s already gotten quite a few looks.

“I've gotten some mixed reviews but … I'm trying to do a good thing here and bring awareness. Good or bad, I guess they're talking about it,” Messerlie said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

