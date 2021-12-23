Sitting down with Santa Claus

Editor's note: The Schuyler Sun sat down with Santa Claus recently and asked him some of our burning Christmas questions.

Question: What's your favorite kind of cookie?

Answer: Chocolate chip.

Q: How do you make the reindeer fly?

A: I can't tell you. It's Santa's secret -- if I told you how to make reindeer fly, then everybody would do it. … However, there is a limit on the number of presents the sleigh can carry. We can only fit a couple of presents per person on the sleigh, otherwise, can you imagine how full my sleigh would be? … And we don't do iPhones, because your parents are the ones who need to determine whether or not you get those, and I don't want to get in trouble with them. We also don't do pets; we can't put them on the sleigh because it would be too cold.

Q: If a house doesn't have a chimney, how do you get inside to deliver presents?

A: That's also Santa's secret. I have a special method.

Q: What do you feed the reindeer?

A: They eat just like any other reindeer, but they like carrots.

Q: How old are you?

A: I'm really old. Much older than your grandparents. In fact, your grandparents probably sat on my knee.

Q: Do you have to use time travel to deliver all the presents?

A: No, I deliver them all in one night. I can do it that way because of the time change. I start way on the other side of the world and then work my way around.

Q: Is there only one Santa?

A: There's one Santa and then I have helpers.

Q: How do you know who has been good and bad?

A: There is an elf in almost every family's house. You may not be able to see them, but they're there. Sometimes we have elf on the shelf. I contact the elves every Monday and I talk to all the elves, and that's how we find out whether or not someone has been cleaning their room, getting homework done, helping their parents. Although, sometimes even the elves are naughty.

Q: What do you do then?

A: On Monday we discuss it, and sometimes I have to replace the elves.

Q: How big are the elves?

A: Various sizes, big and little, some you can't even see because they're so small.

Q: Do you Zoom call the elves?

A: No, we have our own method of talking back and forth.

Q: Can you get COVID-19?

A: No. I almost never get sick.

Q: Is there anything else you want to add?

A: Well, I have a problem once in a while, where I go deliver presents but somebody has eaten my cookies. My elves and I did an investigation and we found out it's usually the dads.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.