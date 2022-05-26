Slow down!: Concerns raised about South Park Road

With its long stretches of straight, flat pavement, soft turns, proximity to Schuyler Lake and picturesque views of South Park, South Park Road has become something of a hotspot for pedestrians and drivers alike.

This has posed a problem in recent months, as pedestrians feel unsafe next to cars going so fast, according to several complaints that have been submitted to the Schuyler City Council.

At a May 17 meeting, Mayor Jon Knutson led an open discussion on the topic with the suggestion of repositionable speed bumps distributed on the road.

"I am ready to simply say we need to order some speed ramps, ones that are removable," Knutson said.

The bumps would slow vehicles, Knutson added, without impeding pedestrians. The five speed bumps would cost around $1,000 each, totaling approximately $5,000 at most according to City Administrator Will De Roos.

"They would just go across the road, so walkers could go over them," Knutson said.

Police Chief Robert Farber indicated the police have issued many citations on South Park Road for speeding and some for driving under the influence.

"It's kind of a combination of people driving too fast on that road with those walkers," Farber said.

Farber added that while the police department does watch the road, they can't be on the entire stretch of road all the time monitoring.

Farber elaborated that a large amount of the vehicles speeding are lower-profile vehicles, which the speed bumps would significantly slow down.

First Ward Council Member George Kretz brought up his experience with these kind of speed bumps, adding that they aren't much of a threat at certain speeds.

"The only problem I have with speed bumps is the faster you go, the less you bounce," Kretz said.

First Ward Council Member Alden Kment asked if the speed was the issue itself and if perhaps that should be changed.

There has been discussion of lowering the speed limit to maybe 15 or 20 mph, as other parks are 20 miles per hour. That decision, according to City Attorney Richard Seckman, would require a formal resolution which was not scheduled for that meeting.

South Park Road being changed to one-way traffic was also proposed. Assuming vehicles adhere to speed limits, the one-way change would cut the traffic down some, removing one direction that pedestrians will have to watch for vehicles.

Farber noted that this poses problems for those who live in the area, as emergency services would have to adhere to that one-way rule as well.

"That could make it more difficult for the few houses that live a little further down for medical to get in and out of there," Farber said.

Lastly, a sidewalk or walking path was suggested. De Roos said this concept has been explored and while it is possible, it will take longer to implement and cost more than the speed bumps.

Seckman noted that a little bit of both the one-way and speed bump options are possible, starting with the speed bumps and going to the one-way change if they do not change anything.

"If this is not successful, you would be able to justify to the residents on that road why we must go through and do a one-way road," Seckman said.

Ultimately, no decision has been reached either way, but multiple solutions are being discussed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0