Small business season highlights the importance of local businesses in Schuyler

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to promoting the use of small local businesses, owned and staffed by friends and neighbors in their respective communities.

In Schuyler, while recent expansion has provided for some larger chains to move into town, a majority of the businesses in town are locally-owned. As a result, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka celebrates them for two months.

“I actually follow Frank Kenny, he does a small business season and that’s what I’ve kind of been promoting. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 it’s kind of a ‘Shop Local’ program,” Jedlicka said. “I feel like for Schuyler we need to stay focused on loyalty and shopping local before we have something big.”

Jedlicka went on to say loyalty is a big deciding factor when those larger companies consider a city for a new location. If potential customers aren’t buying from area businesses, they are unlikely to do so at a new location.

Jedlicka added that she occasionally gets ideas or requests for companies people would like to see in Schuyler. For her to look further into them, however, she has to have those loyalty numbers.

“I explain to them about statistics because I always get ‘Well, how do you get them to come here?’ and the first thing I know a lot of big companies look for is loyalty, statistics and numbers on how people support what is local,” Jedlicka said.

In the past couple years, Jedlicka added, Schuyler has seen quite a bit of growth and change, from companies like Scooter’s and Dairy Queen setting up shop to existing businesses expanding, like Anytime Fitness.

Anytime Fitness owner Kim Ennen said that without their members staying local and supporting the gym, they would never have been able to expand, let alone make it the nearly 14 years the gym has been in operation.

“It is because of the support of the community that we are able to give back more and give them the nicer larger facility,” Ennen said. “We put heart and soul into this place and give the best we have and the loyalty is so fun to get back.”

That loyalty affects the families who own the businesses, Ennen added, people one sees every day in their neighborhood. Jedlicka said it’s important to keep money in Schuyler to the degree possible.

“That’s one of the biggest things we keep trying to talk about is keeping dollars here. That way it’s easier for new businesses to come here, not to mention we love what we have,” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka said that another benefit to choosing a local business over a long commute or even online is that one may find something they didn’t know they liked or wanted.

“Columbus is really close, online is super easy to jump on the computer and grab goods. The chamber continues to make people aware of what our own stores have and sometimes you forget what you have right here. I think that’s one of our definitely obvious reasons to shop local,” Jedlicka said.