Some meatpacking plants hit hard by COVID-19, others virtually unscathed

There also have not been any confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Cargill Meat Solutions plant in Schuyler as of Tuesday morning, said Julie McClure of the East-Central District Health Department.

As of Tuesday morning, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Colfax County.

Cargill, which in addition to its plant in Schuyler owns one in Nebraska City, also did not respond to a request for comment. Among the things it says it is doing to keep workers safe are temperature testing, extra cleaning and sanitizing, prohibiting visitors and adopting social distancing practices.

But with more than 1,000 people processing chickens daily, Jessica Kolterman knew it was likely just a matter of time before the coronavirus found its way into the workforce at the Lincoln Premium Poultry plant in Fremont.

"With having around 1,100 employees, we fully anticipate that we could have a case at any point in time," Kolterman, a spokeswoman for the Fremont-based company that provides broiler chickens to Costco, said Monday morning.

That point in time came Monday afternoon, when the company reported its first case of COVID-19.