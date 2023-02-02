Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

For Schuyler Central High School Senior Emily Daviu, her many activities, groups and clubs are more than just things to do during and after school.

"Getting involved helps you make friends, make you confident in yourself able to express yourself better. You'll learn leadership in some clubs, you'll learn community in some clubs and you'll be more well-rounded," Daviu said.

Sports have played a significant role in Daviu's high school career, having been in soccer, volleyball, basketball, golf, cheer and color guard. Outside of sports, she is also involved in Science and Math Club, National Honor Society, Art Club, Culture Club, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and the Catholic Faith Formation (CFF).

Daviu is currently president of FCCLA at SCHS, secretary of NHS and treasurer of the Math and Science Club. Her work in those groups, she said, has taught her about being an effective leader.

"With those positions I've learned to be open-minded to people's opinions and and if they have opinions, take it in. Obviously you won't please everyone but pleasing the majority is better than just one person," Daviu said.

For her FCCLA presentations, Daviu has worked out of social studies teacher Seth Paesl's classroom with her group. In watching their progress, Paesl said, he's noticed Daviu has a way of inspiring and leading her classmates.

"She's not a real boisterous leader but leads by example. I would say she's going to be here, she's going to do what she needs to do and she's usually going to go above and beyond to do it and her work almost always speaks for itself in that regard," Paesl said.

Daviu's FCCLA group recently qualified for the state-level competition. The group's focus on family, Daviu said, was what initially drew her to join.

"What got me involved is it's family oriented and you can research your career, it helps me learn more about my career and family's a major value for me so that something I'm into," Daviu said.

Her current career is helping her mother at Noah's Ark Daycare, but she plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after high school for biochemistry and biological sciences to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

"My family has gone to the hospital a lot, my grandparents are diabetic, my little sister had a mass in her neck, so hospitals have always kind of been (in my family)," Daviu said. "I just wanted to always thank those people for everything and I just want to be someone who can impact someone as well."

To do that effectively, Daviu said, communication skills are needed. Fortunately, those are something she's been able to hone in her many activities and clubs.

"In my future career I'm going to have to communicate with nurses and people there and communication is a major factor in so many activities," Daviu said "Talking to a lot of people and being confident in myself is really important because if I'm confident in myself to do something, I'm going to do it."

Daviu said her great-grandmother has been an inspiration for her in these goals and her many activities, groups and volunteer efforts.

"My inspiration since I was little has always been my great-grandma. She is a hard working woman, only went to school until sixth grade, worked for everything she achieved and made a whole transportation business in Guatemala," Daviu said.