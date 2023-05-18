After a fairly lengthy hiatus of activity, the Colfax Foundation has set its sights on a new project to bring a little bit more life and activity to the lot at the corner of 12th and B Streets in downtown Schuyler.

The Colfax Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bettering the Schuyler and Colfax County areas through donations, has been quiet in recent years according to Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce. The foundation, she said, applied for a community development block grant (CDBG) for the project, which was recently approved. This is the first movement by the foundation in a while, Jedlicka said.

"(The Colfax Foundation) has been around for quite a while but we got some new board members and are revitalizing it and they wanted to pick up a project and do something that would benefit the whole community," Jedlicka said.

Fran Sobota, treasurer of the Colfax Foundation, said the foundation had some funds stored from various fundraising efforts and donations. To get back into the swing of things, members decided to build something everyone could use and enjoy in addition to the scholarships they regularly issue.

"Our foundation got together and said 'let's do some project for Schuyler. We've got some money to spend, we want to do something for the community,'" Sobota said. "The purpose of the thing was to create a public space for people of all ages and a park is inviting to the whole community."

Sobota said the lot was an ideal target for improvement because it was, in essence, a blank canvas. While it is used occasionally for community activities, it could only be improved. That was where the foundation started making plans.

"We're just expressing to the people what it can be used for like Christmas, the dance studio, the schools could use it, churches could use it," Sobota said. "It'll just be a nice green space downtown, the appearance will help the downtown appearance."

The project will add several desired features to the empty lot, which are still open to interpretation based on plans that come back from developers, but Jedlicka said the plan is to add an amphitheater, restrooms, a green space and some cement space for activities or vendors.

"It will be a place our whole community can actually utilize: schools, organizations, churches, whoever wants to host something there. Obviously the chamber is very excited," Jedlicka said.

The grant will cover $309,360 and the foundation will match $118,440 for a grand total or $427,800 for the project.

"I believe we got the full grant because we showed so many ways to utilize it in the community," Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka added that while that number may seem large, smaller things add up quickly, such as electrical work or constructing a sturdy building for the amphitheater. Jedlicka mentioned there are plans to accommodate various vendors and potentially food trucks for future events such as Labor Day. In fact, she said, she had hoped to have things working by Labor Day for Schuyler's parade and festivities, but the project as is will take some time.

"It's the first big project out of the gate, and they awarded the grant, they hope to be building by fall, late fall," Jedlicka said.