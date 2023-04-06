From what was once a garage on an unused lot on the southeast side of Schuyler, a new and unique business has grown.

Tipicos y Abarrotes Quetzalteca, or Tipicos Quetzalteca, a Guatemala-centric store at 1719 H St. brings more than just clothes and food options to the area.

Owners Ada Tevalau and Edras Ramirez opened the store in late October of 2022, starting with what is now their clothing area and later expanding to sell groceries and sundries from Guatemala.

“The first thing we started with was the clothing store. I noticed there were a lot of people from Guatemala in Schuyler so I thought it was a good idea to have that kind of clothing to sell,” Tevalau said, translated from Spanish.

The clothing, called Tipicos, is the store’s namesake, traditional Guatemalan wear handmade with bright colors and patterns. The tipicos Tevalau sells, she said, are handmade in Guatemala.

“The clothes are made in Guatemala and it’s all handmade,” Tevalau said. “The Mayans would wear these clothes, that’s how this started, it’s traditional to wear in Guatemala.”

Being from Guatemala herself and her parents being Mayan, Tevalau said, the clothing is not just something to wear. It has meaning to her and her family.

“What makes my store different is the experience. I know a lot of stores in Schuyler sell dresses and stuff but the material is different from what I sell and since my parents are Mayans I have that experience as well,” Tevalau said.

On March 15, Tipicos celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting, one of four that day. Members of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, city leaders and curious residents all piled into the shop to see exactly what Tipicos was about. Mayor Art Lindberg said while everything there was good to bring to the community, exactly where it was in the city was important in his mind.

“What they bring to the community is they bring another location for people in that area to buy small groceries and snack items, for one. They also bring other types of clothing, but the location is what was important for me,” Lindberg said. “It shows there is a need for more businesses in that area so the rest of that area can go there and buy things like clothing.”

Aside from clothing, Tevalau also sells food, medicine and odds and ends from Guatemala. Her inventory depends on demand, she said, in a very direct way.

“Basically all it is Guatemalan. A lot of times people will order something and say ‘get this, and get this’ and we bring it in. There is also some stuff from California, lotion, jeans and some others,” Tevalau said. “One thing this is about is bringing in new stuff for people, that way they can try new stuff. That’s something I really enjoy.”

Lindberg went on to say that the offering of Guatemalan goods is beneficial for not just the Guatemalan community, but Schuyler as a whole as it encourages growth.

"What that does is gives people from Guatemala a sense of security, for one thing, to get clothing and goods from their home country. If they feel more at home, they're more apt to bring their family and that's how we keep growing," Lindberg said.

The location and subsequent renovation of what was not initially a storefront also encourages businesses coming to town to look more into that part of Schuyler as a potential space for them to set up shop.

"Having that business there, location is a key factor. If we can get more businesses in that area, all we're going to do is grow our business district," Lindberg said. "That being there opens up a new avenue to consider building out there."