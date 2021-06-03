Spring Festival slated for this weekend

Schuyler area residents will have the chance to engage in some normal activities again as the local Knights of Columbus organization is holding its 2021 Spring Festival this weekend.

This year’s festival will be held Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6 at or near the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1013 C St. in Schuyler, depending on the activity.

New this year will be a dog show, which will take place on Sunday with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. and the show starting at 3. It takes place on the stage located near the group’s building.

“We'll open it up to any size dog as long as they're vaccinated, and it's a $5 entry fee,” Schuyler Grand Knight Doug Eisenmann said. “We'll judge them on the tricks they can do and have a costume contest, the best-dressed kind of thing. And then probably have an overall crowd favorite.”

As for the other activities, the Spring Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with a tarok tournament, which is open to all players. Tarok is an old card game of central Europe that is played with a pack of 22 tarots and a certain number of modern playing cards, according to merriam-webster.com.