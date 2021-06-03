Spring Festival slated for this weekend

Schuyler area residents will have the chance to engage in some normal activities again as the local Knights of Columbus organization is holding its 2021 Spring Festival this weekend.
This year’s festival will be held Friday, June 4 and Sunday, June 6 at or near the Knights of Columbus Hall, 1013 C St. in Schuyler, depending on the activity.
New this year will be a dog show, which will take place on Sunday with registration starting at 2:30 p.m. and the show starting at 3. It takes place on the stage located near the group’s building.
“We'll open it up to any size dog as long as they're vaccinated, and it's a $5 entry fee,” Schuyler Grand Knight Doug Eisenmann said. “We'll judge them on the tricks they can do and have a costume contest, the best-dressed kind of thing. And then probably have an overall crowd favorite.”
As for the other activities, the Spring Festival kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with a tarok tournament, which is open to all players. Tarok is an old card game of central Europe that is played with a pack of 22 tarots and a certain number of modern playing cards, according to merriam-webster.com.
The remaining activities are on schedule for Sunday with the Right to Life Fun Run beginning at 11 a.m., Latino and American food available in the Knights hall from 11:30 to 6 p.m., a free Kids’ State Sanctioned Tractor Pull at 1 p.m., corn hole contest at 2 p.m., the Studio A Dance Academy performing at 4 p.m., the polka band Kenny Shuda & His Accordion playing from 5-8 p.m. and the festival wrapping up with the Knights of Columbus raffle drawing at 6 p.m.
Schuyler Knights of Columbus Trustee Tom Bayer said the raffle is how the group raises the majority of its funds from the festival.
“We really don't (raise) any money, as far as activities go. We rely on the raffle to raise some money so that we can make donations to worthy causes, community activities and so forth,” Bayer said, noting money from the entry fees for the activities go toward prizes.
This year’s big prize in the raffle is a 4-wheeler or $5,000.
“There (are) 28 other prizes besides that big prize, so there's a lot of chances to win,” Bayer said. “We have a Green Mountain Grill (as) the second prize, and then there's some state prizes and some cash prizes, some gift cards.”
Bayer added the Schuyler Knights of Columbus has been holding the Spring Festival for an estimated 45 years.
“It's a something … (to) bring the community together and bring the Knights of Columbus together as a group (to) get our members involved in something,” Bayer said.
Eisenmann noted that the event helps the public find out what the group does.
“It's traditionally done for lots of years and it just brings a community together to celebrate... (and) it gives a nice some exposure to the public and they can kind of see what some of the things that we do and we're a family oriented organization,” Eisenmann said.
Last year’s Spring Festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noted Bayer.
“We still had the raffle but we did not have any of the activities,” he said.
Bayer said he can’t be sure of how many will come out to the Spring Festival this weekend.
“It's always hard to say but I think people are looking for something to open up and (to) do something fun,” Bayer said.
“We hope we have a good turnout, we have some good weather and everything goes well.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.