Spring cleaning can yield a lot of unwanted items, from knick-knacks to junk in the yard. The city of Schuyler, Schuyler Community Development and Keep Schuyler Beautiful caught on to this years ago and started some community disposal opportunities.

The first, the Spring Fling, takes place May 12-13. The event will take place at the lot on 14th Street and B Street, and will give Schuyler area residents a time and place to dump things that would otherwise be difficult to dispose of, according to Mayor Art Lindberg.

"It's an important event because it gives citizens an opportunity to dispose of their trash or unwanted items on their property without having to go to David City or Columbus. There's time and fees and whatnot, this is our opportunity to help them dispose of that a lot easier," Lindberg said.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, furniture, construction debris, car batteries and general "junk" can be brought by the vehicle-load to the lot to be thrown in dumpsters. Cars cost $10 per load, trucks $15, trailers $30 and oversized trailers $40.

"The results are immediately visible. If you have junk in your front yard, backyard, it's a cost-effective way to get rid of the large items, stuff that doesn't fit in a trach can, do some spring cleaning," City Administrator Will De Roos said.

Household garbage, paint, antifreeze, old shingles, bricks/concrete, siding, tires, pesticide, recyclables and items over eight feet long will not be accepted. Those with tires need not fret, however, as a tire-recycling event is planned for Aug. 7-8.

Also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, Keep Schuyler Beautiful and Schuyler Community Development will set aside the Schuyler Soccer Complex lot on 9th Street to drop off unwanted, scrap or broken tires to be hauled away with a limit of one ton per vehicle. No commercial outlets are allowed to participate.

Vanessa Oceguera, executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful, said she receives many calls when holding tire collection events in Platte County, so when Schuyler Community Development approached her about writing a grant for Colfax County to do the same, she was on board.

"I get a lot of calls from other area counties in regards to 'when can we do this in our area?'" Oceguera said. "When they approached me for this grant, I was like 'Well, absolutely, I can help with that, I have plenty of experience,' and I wrote the grant on behalf of the city of Schuyler."

Oceguera said tires (and water collected in them) lead to mosquitoes, which is why they are often encouraged for recycling. In addition to that, they pose road hazards and, when on lawns, are somewhat unsightly.

"Depending on where you live in town, aesthetic is a little bit of an issue. If you're in a community and your neighbor has a pile, it's not pleasant to your home. This is a free option for people to dispose of those," Oceguera said.

There will also be a community-wide garage sale and sidewalk sale on June 8-10 for items that may want to see a second home. For more details on how to register, call 402-352-5472.