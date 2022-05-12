What to do with all those old things? Throw them away at the Spring Fling.

The Spring Fling will take place 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. May 13-14 near Arnold Park.

Schuyler residents are invited to bring things that wouldn’t normally be taken by garbage disposal services, such as washing machines, old bikes and just general junk, according to Parks and Streets Manager KJ Colvin.

The weekend-long Spring Fling is held by the city of Schuyler at cost, as a way to motivate residents to get rid of things they normally would have to pay more to dispose of.

“It’s just a way to give back for the city to help clean up people’s properties that otherwise wouldn’t be able to,” Colvin said.

Containers will be set up on site for residents to "fling" their debris into. The containers will be hauled away as they fill up.

This comes as part of Mayor Jon Knutson’s initiative to make Schuyler beautiful, City Administrator Will De Roos said.

“It does help a lot. If you go to some small towns that don’t do something like this and don’t have a good spot for people to get rid of things that won’t fit in a trash can, you’ll see junk lying around,” De Roos said.

There is a fee per load of junk, to help offset how much the city is paying for the disposal. Car loads of junk will cost $5, pickup truck loads $10, trailers $20 and larger or oversize trailers $30.

“We want to make sure we provide an opportunity to get rid of all this stuff,” De Roos said. “We do charge a small fee on it to help reduce the cost. We don’t even break even on it.”

“If you don’t have a way to get rid of it, here’s your chance. It’s a lot easier to ask your neighbor to toss it on the back of their truck than it id to drive it all the way to the dump,” Colvin said.

The May 13-14 date falls roughly a month before the usual date, according to Colvin, because the heat in June may be too harsh.

“In the years past, they’ve done it in June, but it’s just too hot,” Colvin said. “We’re trying to beat the heat is what we’re trying to do.”

Colvin said the city planned the event for Friday and Saturday to accommodate both those who were unavailable on weekends and those who were unavailable during the week.

De Roos said this is a good time to get rid of things you have no idea what to do with or where to dispose of.

“This provides an opportunity for people to get rid of that extra junk they have. It’s a cost effective way for the citizens of Schuyler to help keep Schuyler beautiful,” De Roos said.

While the pool of acceptable items is large, the disposal units will not be able to accept household trash, paint, antifreeze, slate shingles, bricks, concrete, siding, tires, pesticides, recyclables or anything over eight feet long.

