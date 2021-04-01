Springtime in Nebraska

This year, the arrival of spring has added significance as we get back to a more normal life after over a year of dealing with the pandemic. Earlier this month, Nebraskans from across the state came to Lincoln to cheer on teams playing in the girls and boys state high school basketball tournaments. On March 1, UNL announced plans to have an in-person graduation ceremony in May. Last week, we received good news that fans will be allowed to attend Husker sports events such as the spring game and volleyball matches. More and more families have been able to spend time in-person with loved ones at nursing homes. Students are shopping for prom dresses. Neighbors are planning backyard barbecues and parents Easter egg hunts.

It’s uplifting to have more opportunities to hold celebrations and gather with friends and family. Even as spring brings hope of many kinds, we must continue to work together to get vaccine out to communities to protect against the virus. There are still roughly 100 Nebraskans hospitalized around the state with COVID-19. While the numbers of new positive cases rapidly declined across much of the country from December to late February, they’ve hit a plateau over the past month. It’s important for us to stay committed to good health practices. Stay home when sick or if experiencing loss of taste or smell. If you get exposed, remember to quarantine if you’re not vaccinated. Avoid the “Three Cs”—crowded places, close contacts, and confined spaces—and use our familiar tools to slow the spread of the virus. All of these behaviors will help to protect our families and communities.