State senators address completion of expressway system

One is the possibility of the state of Nebraska issuing bonds. Friesen said that Gov. Pete Ricketts is against bonds as he believes the state should not spend money it doesn’t have.

Issuing bonds is never the cheapest option as there are various additional costs to consider, such as bonding fees and interest rates, Friesen added.

Friesen touched on other potential revenue sources that could help fund the expressway, such as tolls and increasing the gas tax. But, the gas tax may be hard to pass and toll rates continually have to be increased in order to keep up with inflation, he said.

“If we don’t turn around economic development and start getting people to move back to our area, we’re going to lose possibly two senators this next Census… we’re struggling to maintain population,” Friesen said. “We’ve got to turn this around somehow and so, to me, the big deal is economic development… Without good roads, the community isn’t going to continue to grow.”

Others signing the letter include city majors and village chairs of Wisner, Beemer, Osceola, Scribner, Pilger, Hooper, Stromsberg, York, Wahoo, West Point, Shelby, North Bend, Murray, Union, Stanton, Benedict and Rogers.