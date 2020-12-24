State senators address completion of expressway system

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson is one of several community leaders in eastern Nebraska to sign a letter to state senators asking for the prioritization of completing the Nebraska Expressway System.
Passed by the legislature in 1988, initial plans for the project included expanding 600 miles of two-lane traffic to a four-lane highway. Currently, one-third of the project remains unfinished: Highway 30 connecting Columbus to Fremont, Highway 275 connecting Norfolk to Fremont and Highway 81 connecting York to Columbus. This also includes highways 77 and 75.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning led efforts of the letter, which details the history of the expressway project and its importance to the region.
“Ultimately, the Nebraska Expressway System is a good idea and a good program that was put in place more than three decades ago, designed to connect Nebraska’s major communities to the interstate system with four-lane highways. It was bold, visionary (and) would have helped connect our rural and urban places,” Moenning said. “The only problem is it never got done.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) sent out a communication last Thursday afternoon stating that the Highway 275 segment will be out for bid in spring 2021.
Moenning reached out to Knutson and Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley about pushing state senators on the matter.
“We have close to 250 trucks coming through Schuyler daily, and, obviously, the four-lane from Columbus to Fremont, which again then connects you to Omaha, would be very beneficial,” Knutson said. “We could then continue to market ourselves with good road access for any future development, but it just also makes things much, much safer as highway 30 is very well-traveled between Schuyler and Fremont specifically because it’s on the same path to Grand Island… it’s good for growth and, since we’re a growing community, that visibility, that access is certainly inviting to businesses.”
State Sens. Mike Moser and Curt Friesen spoke about highways 30 and 275 during a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting last Thursday.
“Everybody has a reason that they offer for why it’s not moving forward, and it’s funding, regulations, lack of contractors, inflation, cost of construction, other projects getting priority over the completion of the expressway; any number of them,” said Moser, who represents District 22, that encompasses Platte and parts of Colfax and Stanton counties.
Moser noted that completion of the expressway is important to economic development and safety.
Friesen serves on the legislature’s Transportation and Telecommunications Committee. While struggling to find funding for the project has been the biggest obstacle, Friesen spoke last week about suggested funding sources.
One is the possibility of the state of Nebraska issuing bonds. Friesen said that Gov. Pete Ricketts is against bonds as he believes the state should not spend money it doesn’t have.
Issuing bonds is never the cheapest option as there are various additional costs to consider, such as bonding fees and interest rates, Friesen added.
Friesen touched on other potential revenue sources that could help fund the expressway, such as tolls and increasing the gas tax. But, the gas tax may be hard to pass and toll rates continually have to be increased in order to keep up with inflation, he said.
“If we don’t turn around economic development and start getting people to move back to our area, we’re going to lose possibly two senators this next Census… we’re struggling to maintain population,” Friesen said. “We’ve got to turn this around somehow and so, to me, the big deal is economic development… Without good roads, the community isn’t going to continue to grow.”
Others signing the letter include city majors and village chairs of Wisner, Beemer, Osceola, Scribner, Pilger, Hooper, Stromsberg, York, Wahoo, West Point, Shelby, North Bend, Murray, Union, Stanton, Benedict and Rogers.
“As far as Schuyler, that would be really good for us, to be on that expressway,” Knutson said. “We’re just kind of a little behind the times when it comes to infrastructure, obviously. We’re a small state, population-wise, but I know we can do better.”
Reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis contributed to this story. Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.