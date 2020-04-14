Staying smart and connected

The governor asks all Nebraskans to stay home as much as possible and limit yourself to one trip to the store a week. Should you experience a fever, a cough, shortness of breath or fear you may have come into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 please contact your doctor and immediately self-isolate.

Finally, we must all stay connected. With everyone staying home I encourage you to get into contact with your neighbors or the elderly in your community. Ask them if they need anything from the store in order to limit the number of people venturing out in the public.

Governor Rickett’s office has created a new website, neimpact.org, for citizens to help combat COVID-19. The website provides a comprehensive list of organizations providing direct assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, the website is also asking for donations for the COVID-19 relief fund to help those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Also needed is blood donations. In some areas of the state, the virus has led to a shortage of blood. If you are healthy and willing to donate blood, follow the link on the website. Finally, due to the virus some industries, such as healthcare and food security, have been stretched thin and are now in search of volunteers. If you are willing and able to volunteer, your help would be greatly appreciated.