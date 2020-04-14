Staying smart and connected

Recently, Gov. Ricketts launched a new initiative called Stay Home, Stay Healthy and Stay Connected to help slow the spread of the virus.
The governor asks all Nebraskans to stay home as much as possible and limit yourself to one trip to the store a week. Should you experience a fever, a cough, shortness of breath or fear you may have come into contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 please contact your doctor and immediately self-isolate.
Finally, we must all stay connected. With everyone staying home I encourage you to get into contact with your neighbors or the elderly in your community. Ask them if they need anything from the store in order to limit the number of people venturing out in the public.
Governor Rickett’s office has created a new website, neimpact.org, for citizens to help combat COVID-19. The website provides a comprehensive list of organizations providing direct assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, the website is also asking for donations for the COVID-19 relief fund to help those who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. Also needed is blood donations. In some areas of the state, the virus has led to a shortage of blood. If you are healthy and willing to donate blood, follow the link on the website. Finally, due to the virus some industries, such as healthcare and food security, have been stretched thin and are now in search of volunteers. If you are willing and able to volunteer, your help would be greatly appreciated.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development has created a website to help business owners navigate and apply for financial assistance that is available during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nebraska businesses are encouraged to apply for these loans and grants. For those who are self-employed, many of these programs are also available to you should you be impacted by the pandemic. The website can be found here https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/nded-covid19/ or you may call the Department of Economic Development’s business support line at 800-426-6505.
Earlier this month, President Trump approved Nebraska’s disaster declaration. This declaration allows federal funds to be used to combat the virus by State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures.
Finally, I hope everyone had a wonderful and safe Passover and Easter. During these trying times, I continued to be amazed by the resiliency of Nebraskans. Even when we are forced to adapt some of our most cherished holidays to prevent the spread of the virus, Nebraskans have taken it in stride. I will continue to pray for a quick end to the virus and for all those who have been impacted.
At this time, I am praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
