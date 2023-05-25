Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

For 17-year-old Leigh Senior Sydney Reeves, no problem is insurmountable, according to her softball coach, Jenica Dietrich.

"Honestly, Sydney is so great," Dietrich said. "She's never an outspoken leader but she leads through her actions all the time, she's always positive, there's always a smile on her face."

That attitude, Dietrich said, is contagious among Reeves' teammates on the Highway 91 Cyclones.

"It doesn't matter if something goes wrong or if it's the greatest day of her life, she's always upbeat and her teammates feed off of that," Dietrich said. "She will definitely be missed on the softball field and in her classes. She's always been a positive leader and influence in our program."

Reeves has been playing softball since she was very young, she said. As such, it's a big part of her life to this day. Dietrich became her coach in sixth grade, she added. Her parents, Angie and Tyler Reeves, were her coaches before that for quite a while, Reeves said.

"I've been involved in it since I was super little. I probably started coach pitch when I was six or seven," Reeves said. "Me and my sister have been involved ever since we were little, softball's always been my passion. It's a really strong sport in our family."

Reeves brings her positive attitude not only to softball, but the many activities she's involved in, including Future Farmers of America (FFA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), 4-H, journalism and yearbook.

FFA is a similar case, she said, being a family activity that she grew up with and decided to pursue as well. FBLA, journalism and yearbook, she said, are just for fun. FFA is a serious matter, however.

"I've always enjoyed agriculture and being outside. My grandma used to live on a huge ranch with all the outdoor agricultural activities, then my sister was in FFA, my mom was before her and they told me how great it was so I got involved with that right away," Reeves said.

Being involved in journalism and yearbook, she said, were fun creative pursuits, particularly the writing and photography aspects.

"I actually enjoy writing those articles. I don't necessarily enjoy writing other papers but I enjoy writing about sports and extracurriculars and how other kids are doing," Reeves said. "Yearbook, I've been involved all four years of high school. Taking pictures, I enjoy that too."

Reeves plans to attend the University of South Dakota, she said, for an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master's degree in occupational therapy, focusing more on children.

"I want to just do pediatrics when I'm done, specifically. My mom used to own a day care so I've always just been around kids, babysitting at a really young age, now I work at a day care," Reeves said. "I really love kids and seeing them grow. I heard about occupational therapy, obviously we have one here at the school. I job-shadowed with one and I loved it."

No matter the challenges she faced or will face, Reeves said, her mother instilled a sense of can-do attitude in her that she goes back to when she encounters obstacles.

"I know it sounds cheesy but my mom has always taught me to get through the rough times and keep going even if I may not want to do something necessarily," Reeves said.