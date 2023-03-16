Six years ago, when Schuyler Central High School Teacher John Sayer closed down the Gold Mine Family Restaurant, he had no idea of what it would eventually become.

Sayer, by that point, had collected a sizeable number of antiques, while fellow teacher Mark Wemhoff had made a hobby of salvaging old barns for material to make furniture.

“I had the restaurant and that wasn’t going well so I closed the restaurant and I had a lot of this stuff in my garage, shed and basement, so I had the inventory already and thought I’d talk to Mark,” Sayer said.

Wemhoff had an idea as well, to merge both of their businesses under the one roof. The pair made an agreement and got to work setting things up.

“I asked ‘What do you want to do?’ and we threw around the idea of putting this stuff together, displaying some of the stuff I’d built, then putting in a lot of stuff he had already,” Wemhoff said. “We started off fairly well, but we knew we could do it only on the weekends.”

Between Sayer’s experience with shows, which he doesn’t do as often anymore, and Wemhoff’s experience with salvaged barn wood furniture, the pair started what is now Gold Mine Antiques. Many of Wemhoff’s creations function as displays in the store, and Sayer’s son, Vance, joined the team a while back. Vance specifically collects glass soda bottles from Nebraska. His favorite part of working there, though, is customers.

“I like interacting with customers and helping them find the things they’re looking for, always listening to stories about finds they’ve had or things they collect,” Vance said.

Recently, the rather unique business was added to the Nebraska Passport, a comprehensive list of "must-see” destinations across the state. While the store is only open on weekends, due to the staff’s weekday jobs, Sayer and Wemhoff said they try to be available if someone calls and wants to see something. While they don’t do consignment anymore, Vance said the store has most anything one could be looking for when it comes to advertising, primitives and farm antiques.

“If you’re looking for something, more than likely it’s buried somewhere in here,” Vance said. “I remember a guy came in and said ‘I’m looking for a stamp sign,’ like a plaid stamp sign and I said ‘Is it this?’ and he said ‘How the heck did you find that?’”

Those who participate in the passport program simply stop at the places on the list, get the stamp or check-in on the app for that location, and try to fill their book as quickly as possible. As of 2022, 373 communities were represented on the list, with over 48,000 passports requested and 980 completed for a total of 128,377 stamps total, per the Nebraska Passport website. The program runs from May 1-Sept. 30, and draws a significant amount of attention not just to the stops themselves, but their surrounding communities.

“It’s going to be nice to have more exposure because most of our business, we ask everyone who comes in how they heard about us, 99% of the time it's Facebook,” Sayer said. “We talked to a gal in Clarkson who had an antique ship, she was on the passport two years ago, she said it really did wonders.”