Strong showing for Heart Walk
Strong showing for Heart Walk

Heart walk

Participants walk all over heart disease and stroke by participating in the recent Heart Walk/Red Out event in Schuyler. The event raised The raised money for the American Heart Association, which funds research, programs and education to fight heart disease and stroke.
Heart walk

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson, Pat Knutson, Rose Ann Kracl, Marvin Korecky, Justin Eisenmann and Bill Zegers pose for a photo during the event.
