Stronger commUNITY: Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce reflects on 2022 and plans for 2023

“Pathway to a Stronger CommUNITY” is the theme the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce set out to embody in 2022, with the goal of uniting the community and supporting businesses along the way.

Through the use of many community events, social media snippets, the America’s Pathway project and a lot of walking around town meeting with Schuyler business owners, Chamber Executive Director Audra Jedlicka has tried to make good on that theme.

“I think the biggest asset to our chamber members is the chamber has been a social media influencer. We used social media as an asset and strength to expose our downtown and expose the events we used to build relationships between businesses and community members,” Jedlicka said.

Mayor Art Lindberg, who owns Schuyler Home and Building Supply, said that the social media aspect has been great for getting the word out about businesses, and that Jedlicka’s willingness to go into businesses and talk to the people there has made a major difference.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback from businesses about their appreciating her coming in, getting their voice out to the public, where it wouldn’t get there if she wasn’t so good at social media,” Lindberg said.

Lindberg added that those efforts have not only driven online traffic, but physical as well.

“From what I can see on the west end of town I can see foot traffic increasing and I can see downtown more vehicles all times of day than there has been in a long time,” Lindberg said.

Jedlicka said two things this year were excellent avenues for promoting local businesses: Labor Day and the new electronic sign at the corner of Colfax Street and East 11th Street.

Labor Day, she explained, brought a lot of people to town, some familiar and even some new, for the festivities.

“Our Labor Day event, it’s always been very big in Schuyler but there was a lot of time and effort into planning it and having the right activities this year and elevating those activities,” Jedlicka said. “The biggest benefit is because of all the people we had in our community that came, they did support all those businesses.”

Jedlicka went on to say that the Labor Day festivities cemented the community’s pride and closeness, which was something she and the chamber hoped to showcase in 2022.

“I think we’ve built a lot of that unity back that we were focusing on,” Jedlicka said. “People are excited to come back home and not just for Labor Day, now they’re like ‘gosh, there’s things we should be supporting and coming home more often for.’”

The electronic sign, Jedlicka said, not only draws in traffic from Colfax Street, but lets those who are already in town know about events they may not have.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback about that sign, folks are excited because they didn’t know the events were happening, they love seeing the different things that are on it,” Jedlicka said.

Jedlicka said that in 2023, she has two main goals: continuing community collaboration and starting a young professionals group in Schuyler.

Community collaboration, she explained, has been good but could be better and more streamlined. With the group of businesses she’s trying to work with, Jedlicka said she hopes to get them to work together more.

“There’s 20 different businesses we’ll invite in, all hosting activities in Schuyler and not necessarily for fundraising, just entertainment,” Jedlicka said. “I want to get the goal of this group to make sure we’re aware of important dates so we don’t book on top of each other.”

A young professionals group, Jedlicka explained, will help those who are new to the business world get better adjusted by offering advice from those who are more experienced.

“It’s really going to focus on younger people and professional people and getting them to build relationships throughout the years,” Jedlicka said. “We’ll bring in older professionals to spend time with them as well as different events, build leadership to where they’re getting on board and leading the community.”