Students at Schuyler Central High benefiting from Newcomer program

In addition to not being proficient in English, the youth are often employed - with some working overnight jobs, Carrillo noted.

“They're asked to perform at the same level as any other student their age,” Carrillo said. “… That was kind of one of the big things that we had to try and fight this year with this program, was ‘How are we doing differently so that they are heard and feel like a part of the school still?’”

Zavadil said she’s optimistic about the Newcomer program based on results staff have already been seeing.

“We had some good results back on our English-language proficiency assessment, (it) kind of showed that students were growing," she added. "So hopefully we can take some of those things that we've been using this year and keep them going. But we continue to see growth.”

An end-of-the-year project students are given is a writing assignment in which they’re asked three questions about their home country, their path to get to the U.S. and what their life in the U.S. is like now.