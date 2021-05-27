Students at Schuyler Central High benefiting from Newcomer program

For some local youth, the story of how they came to Schuyler can be grim with those children often unable to succeed due to a language barrier. A recently-restructured Newcomer program at Schuyler Central High School aims to crack this barrier by helping students who aren’t proficient in English transition into mainstream education.
Students in the program - who are called Newcomers - are typically children who attempted to come into the United States illegally with their loved ones but were discovered, taken into custody and then either sent to live with family established in Schuyler or put under the protection of a guardian, noted Newcomer teacher Joel Carrillo.
“The common theme (is) they left everything in whatever country (they’re from) - Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico - and then they hired somebody a guide, or an immigrant trafficker is basically what he is … to the border of the United States,” Carrillo said. “These kids here, they are all students who did get caught.”
The Newcomer program is designed to help children who are new to the United States learn English and the ways of the American school system, Newcomer transition counselor Brandi Zavadil said.
"One example is that most schools that our students are coming from only go to school for half a day," Zavadil said. "The other thing that our Newcomer program focuses on is intense English instruction for keywords that they will hear in their math, science, and social studies classes, as well as a basic understanding of what the content area consists of."
Current students, which are all enrolled at the high school, are aged between 14- to 20-years-old, Carrillo noted.
New students in the program receive an English proficiency assessment from Zavadil, and she said she helps the kids create their new schedules and gets to know them to see what other needs they may have.
“A lot of our students maybe haven't been in school for to a year to as many as five years, sometimes they've never been in school,” Zavadil said. “So just kind of assessing what their needs are and then putting them in the classes that are going to be appropriate for them.”
Previously, Newcomer program classes were held sporadically throughout the day. The current structure allows the students to build a sense of family with classmates and teachers, as well as become more comfortable with the school system.
Newcomer is now organized into two sessions: A morning class and an afternoon class, with the afternoon class being for advanced students, Carillo said. Generally speaking, current kids in the morning class will move to the afternoon session in the next school year; those currently in the afternoon session will either start ESL classes at the high school or opt into regular classes.
The year started with 12 students in the morning and about 12 in the afternoon, Carrillo said. Some Newcomers have moved out of the program while others have joined, bringing the program’s current total to 28, he added.
In addition to not being proficient in English, the youth are often employed - with some working overnight jobs, Carrillo noted.
“They're asked to perform at the same level as any other student their age,” Carrillo said. “… That was kind of one of the big things that we had to try and fight this year with this program, was ‘How are we doing differently so that they are heard and feel like a part of the school still?’”
Zavadil said she’s optimistic about the Newcomer program based on results staff have already been seeing.
“We had some good results back on our English-language proficiency assessment, (it) kind of showed that students were growing," she added. "So hopefully we can take some of those things that we've been using this year and keep them going. But we continue to see growth.”
An end-of-the-year project students are given is a writing assignment in which they’re asked three questions about their home country, their path to get to the U.S. and what their life in the U.S. is like now.
In three of these assignments shared with the Schuyler Sun, students recounted their experiences coming to the U.S. which, in some cases, included being locked in a cellar for days before being caught by authorities. Another shared their experience of being homeless with their sister and only having cookies to eat.
Despite facing adversity, all three stories had similar endings: Being glad of their decision to come to the U.S.
“I don’t miss much because all I need is here,” one student wrote in their assignment. “I am studying at the high school. I also work nights to earn my daily bread with my family. I work in the cleaning department during the night shift ‘chambeando’ with my other friends there. It's a lot of fun where we live and I hope I can continue being here.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.