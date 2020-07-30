Students make masks for those in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After teacher Jared Severson posted a photo online of the face masks his Warrior Academy students had made, Colfax County Deputy Emergency Manager Michelle Evert reached out and asked them to make extra masks for people in need.

This year, fewer kids attended Schuyler Community School’s summer programs including Warrior Academy, so the students spent more time with Severson and were able to make 46 masks.

“Forty was my goal,” Severson said. “Last year was 340 students; this year I’m not for sure if we broke 80 or 90. It really condensed down a lot.”

This year, he said there were only three middle school teachers, so each teacher took the kids for an hour. They rotated the students that way for three weeks.

It took the kids about a week to make their first masks for themselves, he said, and to really get it down.

“Technically, I am a business teacher that got shifted into the Family Consumer Science two years ago because there was a shortage of teachers,” Severson said. “They know I used to run (a) restaurant and everything else with my management so they asked if I could take over, do the culinary.”

He didn’t teach sewing the first year but picked it up last year.