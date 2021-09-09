'Such a blessing': Johnson first grad for Colfax County Problem-Solving Court

Two years ago former Schuyler resident Daniel Johnson was in the midst of a methamphetamine addiction and facing serious charges following a bad night in a hotel room. These days, Johnson’s life is going the best it ever has for him.

Six months clean and sober with a steady job and relationships on the mend, Johnson credits the positive direction his life has taken to Problem-Solving Court, from which he graduated on Aug. 31. Also known as drug court, the program is an alternate route through the justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders.

Born in Kearney, Johnson lived in Schuyler until the age of 7 when he moved to and grew up in Columbus. Now 33-years-old, Johnson started smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol when he was just a pre-teen.

“I had stayed out one night and my parents were worried about me, they didn’t really know where I was at, so they called the cops,” Johnson said. “It all started with a truancy ticket back when I was 13-years-old.”

Johnson was sentenced to six months of probation but those six months turned into four years because he continued breaking the law. He said he started selling methamphetamines to make money during high school, but it wasn’t long until he tried it.