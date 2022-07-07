Summer concert series coming to Schuyler

This summer, the Schuyler Public Library and Schuyler Public Library Foundation are partnering to promote a relatively new concept for Schuyler: Bands in the Backyard.

Bands in the Backyard is a summer concert series that will run every Friday night from Aug. 5 to Sept. 2.

Brian Bywater, president of the board of directors for the foundation, said the idea came from his seeing similar summer concert series in other towns.

"I originally came from Omaha where one neighborhood we lived in had a summer concert series and we attended. It was fun, brought together the neighborhood, community as a whole. It was fun to listen to different bands each week," Bywater said.

As for the acts themselves, Bywater assembled the list based on people he knew or people who knew someone he knew.

"I guess I've just gotten to know people over the years. My wife and I were both involved in music in college, at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln," Bywater said.

As for the library's involvement, it is promoting and hosting the series in the empty lot behind the library.

Library Director Jenny White said the foundation was key to the library being built, and this is just one way the library and foundation are giving back to Schuyler.

"This is an opportunity for the library foundation to sponsor something for Schuyler and surrounding areas and to enhance the library and whole community by providing free outdoor music at the library," White said.

Bywater said the same, adding that this is an effort of gratitude at its heart for the time, effort and money put into the new library building.

"The Library Foundation, for a number of years, worked hard to construct the new library, and got a lot of help from individuals and organizations to accomplish that goal," Bywater said. "This is a way to say thanks and do our part."

While the full lineup is yet to be revealed, White said Bywater tried to get a wide range of acts and genres for the series.

"He really tried to get a variety of bands, so there's some pop, big band, there's polka," White said.

Bywater said he hopes for a good turnout so the foundation can do this again soon.

"It's free and open to the public, we'd love people to bring lawn chairs, blankets and enjoy music for an hour and a half in the evening. The more the merrier," Bywater said.