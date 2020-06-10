Summer reading program moves online

This year’s summer reading program at the Schuyler Public Library has moved online and already has about 25 kids participating as of June 8, according to Mike Rea, youth services librarian.
Those who wish to participate can sign up, call and request books as well as arts and crafts. Materials can be picked up from the library and participates can log their reading online.
“It was about the middle of March is when they told us we were closing down, and you know keeping track like I do of the numbers in our county, I knew there was no way we do anything face-to-face,” Rea said. “It’s just something we had to adapt to. Threw a wrench in the works, but you know, I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”
Rea said they usually sign up between 30 and 50 kids for their summer reading program but, with sports and the pool and everything else in the summer, only about 20 kids religiously show up. On Monday, June 1, Rea said he put 10 sets of books outside for pick-up.
“We have some very dedicated younger readers who are going through our collection pretty fast,” he said. “It’s a different summer so far -- I can tell you that. We are going to slowly edge towards reopening and have reduced hours until we get the all-clear.”
Earlier this year, the four different library systems in the state decided to work together to find an online option, said Three Rivers Library System Director Tammi Thiem. The Three Rivers Library System serves the northeastern part of the state, including Schuyler. Thiem said summer reading programs are important for offsetting the summer slide when kids don’t read as much.
The library systems chose Reader Zone. The deposit for the program was about $600 for the whole state and the final price will be decided by how many readers sign up, said Thiem, who added the Nebraska Library Commission will be covering the whole state’s expenses.
“The libraries themselves will not pay a single thing,” she said. “Based on the information I have, which is just for our region, it looks like they have already 131 books, 5,646 minutes.”
The books and the minutes are a separate count because some count their activity by the number of books and others count by minutes read.
“For our part of the state, it looks like there are 160 readers. Most of them just kicked off this week. That’s pretty exciting for only the Fourth of June,” said Thiem, who said 40 of the 97 public libraries in the system took advantage. “This was more for the smaller towns. That would have been a big undertaking or big expense.”
Jake Ball, the Idaho-based founder and owner of Reader Zone, said he has been impressed with the dedication of Nebraska libraries. Ball started working on Reader Zone four years ago when his son brought home a paper reading calendar and stuck it into the wall with a pushpin so many times a big square of drywall crumbled away.
Since COVID-19 has closed libraries around the country, Ball said his phone has not stopped ringing and his company is growing five times faster than they expected.
“These small local libraries provide so much service to their communities and it’s not until they close that people realize how important they are,” he said. “My wife and I were just lamenting a couple of days ago we have a stack of books that have just been sitting in my son’s room since the beginning of March. That breaks out heart because we spend a lot of time there.”
Schuyler’s summer reading program ends July 31, but students can still sign up whenever they want.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
