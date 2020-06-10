Summer reading program moves online

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This year’s summer reading program at the Schuyler Public Library has moved online and already has about 25 kids participating as of June 8, according to Mike Rea, youth services librarian.

Those who wish to participate can sign up, call and request books as well as arts and crafts. Materials can be picked up from the library and participates can log their reading online.

“It was about the middle of March is when they told us we were closing down, and you know keeping track like I do of the numbers in our county, I knew there was no way we do anything face-to-face,” Rea said. “It’s just something we had to adapt to. Threw a wrench in the works, but you know, I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”

Rea said they usually sign up between 30 and 50 kids for their summer reading program but, with sports and the pool and everything else in the summer, only about 20 kids religiously show up. On Monday, June 1, Rea said he put 10 sets of books outside for pick-up.

“We have some very dedicated younger readers who are going through our collection pretty fast,” he said. “It’s a different summer so far -- I can tell you that. We are going to slowly edge towards reopening and have reduced hours until we get the all-clear.”