Summer Sportsmanship: Homestead Bank to hold cornhole tourney

Cornhole is a yard game that involves throwing beanbags into a hole in a board from a distance. According to Homestead Bank Branch Manager Kevin Hoffart, it's a game anyone can join in on.

"If you ever go to a Husker game you’ll see a lot of people tailgating and playing cornhole. It’s a yard game and pretty much anyone can play, doesn’t require a lot of skill or strength, you’re only throwing 20 feet or so," Hoffart said.

Homestead Bank decided to round out summer by hosting a cornhole tournament at the Schuyler Golf Club on Aug. 21. The bank, Hoffart said, has had the boards for a while now, and they have traveled to other cities for play before.

"We talked about doing it last year, we were going to try it," Hoffart said. "This year we've been advertising, just trying to get teams since the first of June."

Prizes are listed at $500 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third. Participants also get a hamburger meal with their entry. Hoffart said this isn't a money-making event for the bank, just a simple way to make some summer fun.

According to Hoffart, grilling hamburgers is a regular practice for Homestead Bank activities. The bank has three large grills specifically for these kind of activities, he said.

"We’ve done a lot of grilling events, last year we did burgers at the high school at a football game, provided those for the concession stand," Hoffart said. "We've had customer appreciation days where we grill in Schuyler."

Jacob Wolff, loan officer at Homestead Bank, said this is first and foremost a way to have some fun with the community on a Sunday afternoon.

"We're a community-oriented bank and we take pride in that at all our locations," Wolff said. "Any time we can give back, we try to, whether it's with donations or something like this where people just have fun."

The tournament will take place on the fairway of the first hole at the Schuyler Golf Club, starting at 12:30 p.m. to discuss rules. Entry fee per team is $40 per team of two, and teams must be registered by Aug. 19. They are hoping for eight teams

Those interested in signing up can register at Homestead Bank or by emailing khoffart@homestead.bank or jwolff@homestead.bank and paying via Schuylerchamber.net.