Sun's commitment to local businesses even stronger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in Schuyler, Nebraska, we are excited to announce the launch of our Local Business Stimulus program.

This program offers matching marketing credits to our local businesses to help them navigate the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes on the heels of our highly successful Local Marketing Grant program, in which we provided over $20,000 in advertising support to our business partners in the region.

Put simply, things have changed. Our local businesses have lived this change over the past few months. Their customers are now looking to do business with them in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect.

That’s why we stand ready to build on our commitment to help our local businesses succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. With our large local audiences and world-class digital services like text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns, we can put together the right combination to help our local businesses not only tackle change, but thrive in it.