Superintendent talks Schuyler Community Schools' actions during weapons incident

Schuyler Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hoesing this week defended the school’s handling of a February incident during which weapons were found in a student's possession.
Hoesing commented during a Monday night school board meeting after local officials sent a letter to the board criticizing the handling of the incident.
On Feb. 24, Schuyler Central High School officials located weapons while searching a student's belongings. The officials were alerted before 10 a.m. of possible weapons. Another student notified the school, Police Chief Robert Farber said at the time. The police department was contacted at 11:32 a.m.
After Monday's meeting, Hoesing told the Sun he had not been talking in response to Kracl’s letter, which he said he had just received before the meeting.
The letter, which was signed by Kracl, Farber and Colfax County Sheriff Shawn Messerlie, said there was a 90-minute gap between when weapons and ammunition were found and when law enforcement was called. The letter is dated March 5.
“What if this was a coordinated attack on the school?” the letter read. “..This is not the first incident that law enforcement has had issues with school personnel.”
The letter was addressed to Schuyler Community Schools Board President Rich Brabec, who told the Sun before Monday's meeting he was not aware of the letter.
Hoesing said during the meeting that the school has a protocol to deal with weapons inside the school. The first step is to report the information to the principal. The other steps include escorting the person to the office and calling law enforcement.
“Dr. Lefdal followed his procedures, he called me, we got ahold of our school attorney. We contacted his mother or his family,” Hoesing said.
Joey Lefdal is the director of student services.
“(There’s) been eight times in my career when we weren’t so lucky student that a student who was looking for self-harm, we didn’t get to him in time. Thank God that this time Dr. Lefdal had the relationship with this student that we could get the issue resolved.”
Hoesing noted there was frustration.
“I wish I could share with all of you, more behind this thing, but you have to understand that there are some things that we don’t share with you,” he added.
Hoesing noted there is a limit to what can be said because he can’t prejudice the board.
“Sorry I can’t say a whole lot more to alleviate some of your concerns or stress,” he said.
Farber told the Sun after the meeting that he thought Hoesing had brought up some good points.
“My main concern is the delay in reporting … to law enforcement,” he said. “That concerns me very greatly.”
Farber added he was grateful the situation was handled “quickly and efficiently.”
“I think that there’s a lot of training and there’s a lot of learning moving forward from this and I’m looking forward to that...” he said. “…Because I think we’re all worried about school safety.”
Farber declined to comment about the remaining content of the letter.
Other concerns were expressed in the letter.
“A 911 hang up came from the Schuyler High School during school hours. Law enforcement went to Schuyler Central High School to investigate,” the letter read. “Dr. Hoesing attempted to physically stop law enforcement officers from investigating the call and subsequent hang up.”
The letter listed the definition of obstruction in the state of Nebraska.
“Overall the relationship between law enforcement and the Schuyler Community Schools at the present time is strained,” the letter continued.
One concern was law enforcement’s previous ability to visit the school.
“(Previously law enforcement) were allowed to complete school shooter training and after-dark building search practice inside of school facilities,” read the letter. “We are so thankful that no one was injured … but the safety of our children and staff at Schuyler Community Schools should never be second to anything.”
