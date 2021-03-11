Superintendent talks Schuyler Community Schools' actions during weapons incident

Hoesing said during the meeting that the school has a protocol to deal with weapons inside the school. The first step is to report the information to the principal. The other steps include escorting the person to the office and calling law enforcement.

“Dr. Lefdal followed his procedures, he called me, we got ahold of our school attorney. We contacted his mother or his family,” Hoesing said.

Joey Lefdal is the director of student services.

“(There’s) been eight times in my career when we weren’t so lucky student that a student who was looking for self-harm, we didn’t get to him in time. Thank God that this time Dr. Lefdal had the relationship with this student that we could get the issue resolved.”

Hoesing noted there was frustration.

“I wish I could share with all of you, more behind this thing, but you have to understand that there are some things that we don’t share with you,” he added.

Hoesing noted there is a limit to what can be said because he can’t prejudice the board.

“Sorry I can’t say a whole lot more to alleviate some of your concerns or stress,” he said.