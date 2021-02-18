Tackling opioid crisis, utility plans

It has been another very busy week at the Capitol. We finished holding public hearings for all 27 bills referred to the Natural Resources Committee. This week, we held our first morning of floor debate where bills are debated by the legislature as a whole. In the coming weeks we will move into full-day floor debate after all hearings have been completed by each committee.
Our country and state continue to face the opioid crisis and problems with drug addiction. Data from 2018 shows that 35% of drug overdose deaths in Nebraska involved opioids that year. To help address this, I introduced LB86, which had a hearing in the Health and Human Services Committee last week.
LB86 would help prevent patients from filling the same drug prescription at multiple different places and more easily keep track of a patient's drug history by requiring credential holders who actively prescribe or dispense prescription drugs to register in the Nebraska Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). Federal law takes effect in October of 2021 that will require providers to check the prescription drug history of patients, and this bill sets Nebraska up to be in compliance with this law, and will also qualify the state for federal funding for the PDMP.
One of my bills, LB339 had a hearing in the transportation and telecommunications committee. LB339 requires certain cities with populations above 5,000 and counties with populations above 25,000 to develop a utility coordination plan for work being conducted on roadways. This plan will identify all utilities such as water and sewage lines, communications systems, fiber optic cables, oil, gas, and any hazardous materials above or below ground. The plan will also detail the date they will be moved or removed, and will be included in the original contract for the work being done.
I introduced this bill after I was made aware of several instances where a contractor showed up to the jobsite only to discover that utilities had not been marked or moved. This can delay projects for months, resulting in financial losses and headaches for the contractor. LB86 will help streamline the process of roadwork in Nebraska, and save contractors as well as the state precious time and money.
Rural Nebraska continues to fall behind cities with high speed connectivity as telecommunication providers continue failing to meet the needs of rural communities, hurting rural families, small businesses, and economic growth. There have been 12 different bills dealing with broadband expansion that have had hearings in the transportation and telecommunication committee this session. In the committee, we are actively working to put together a package of broadband bills that will expand connectivity to rural parts of this state where it is needed.
I appreciate hearing from constituents on issues affecting District 23 and encourage you to contact my office on legislation at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov.