Tackling opioid crisis, utility plans

It has been another very busy week at the Capitol. We finished holding public hearings for all 27 bills referred to the Natural Resources Committee. This week, we held our first morning of floor debate where bills are debated by the legislature as a whole. In the coming weeks we will move into full-day floor debate after all hearings have been completed by each committee.

Our country and state continue to face the opioid crisis and problems with drug addiction. Data from 2018 shows that 35% of drug overdose deaths in Nebraska involved opioids that year. To help address this, I introduced LB86, which had a hearing in the Health and Human Services Committee last week.

LB86 would help prevent patients from filling the same drug prescription at multiple different places and more easily keep track of a patient's drug history by requiring credential holders who actively prescribe or dispense prescription drugs to register in the Nebraska Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP). Federal law takes effect in October of 2021 that will require providers to check the prescription drug history of patients, and this bill sets Nebraska up to be in compliance with this law, and will also qualify the state for federal funding for the PDMP.