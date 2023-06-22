The Schuyler Public Library is a place where anybody can go to access books, movies and information galore, but it also serves as a place for people in the community to come together for those resources and learn something together.

This year's summer reading program theme, "All Together Now," according to Library Director Jenny White, is about that coming together. Fittingly, the library is partnering with the University of Nebraska Extension office to make the program happen.

"It's all about friendship and teamwork and diversity and being good neighbors," White said.

In concurrence with that theme, White and Youth Program Director Mike Rea have organized a summer full of activities for library-goers young and old, starting with a visit on June 13 from the cast of Crane River Theatre Company's "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical," followed by a family yoga event on June 21 on the International Day of Yoga.

June 22 is Schuyler's third year of participating in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson from 8-9 a.m. at the city pool.

"The World Waterpark Association promotes this as kids all over the world are going to be doing the same swimming lesson on the same day. It’s in the pool, it’s a water safety lesson, the kids get a certificate and some prizes," White said. "It encourages kids to take swimming lessons and learn about water safety."

Starting in July, Mondays at 1 p.m. the summer reading program will take place at the library for kids ages 5-8 and on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. for kids 9-12.

"They'll have story time, activities, maybe a craft, every participant gets a reading log to keep track of books they read over the course of the summer. There are some prizes at the end for our most avid readers. Everyone gets something but this year we have good prizes for those that read the most," White said.

July 3, White said a virtual reality (VR) game truck is coming from Norfolk with some adventures for those interested to become immersed in, due to some interest from patrons.

"We'll have a VR game truck in our parking lot, people can sign up for a time and they can go to the moon, run with dinosaurs or go on an African safari. While they're waiting for their turn, we'll have some other VR games set up," White said.

July 17, they plan to have an event where attendees are able to make their own ice cream for National Ice Cream Day. From Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, every Friday night from 7-8:30 p.m., the Bands in the Backyard series will return for a second year, featuring Route Six Six, Los del Nuevo Delito, Chad Lee with Scott Gaeta, The Happy Players and the Tri-City Trio.

Toward the end of July, White said, the library, Schuyler Police Department, the Colfax County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will also hold a community fishing event, with some help from Didier's Grocery and QC Supply.

Mayor Art Lindberg, who remembers when the Library Event Center was the actual library, said that as someone who was around when announcements took longer to make the rounds, seeing the events the library is able to do and advertise now is exciting.

"From my point of view, growing up in Schuyler, seeing the library do all the events it does now is very refreshing. I'm not saying they didn't do them before but there wasn't as much involved as there is now and I think that's because with social media we can get it out on a quicker basis," Lindberg said.

Another part of that, he added, is the library's new location and ample space for events.

"The new library is in a place where kids can come, it's updated and there's more to learn and do with the events they have on, like the SpongeBob event or the bands outside," Lindberg said. "There's so much planned for summer for kids and having that area to do it is huge, great for the community."