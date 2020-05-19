Take time to reflect this Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we honor more than 1 million men and women who have lost their lives defending America.
This year how we remember will look different due to COVID-19 pandemic. Please join me Monday by taking a moment of your day to honor – America’s fallen. They are ordinary in the fact they represent the diverse fabric of our Country.
Memorial Day is a special and solemn day. It’s solemn as we reflect on those who selflessly gave their lives to protect this Nation. These men and women came from all walks of life. They weren’t out for glory or praise. They were there because it was their duty. They were rich and they were poor, educated, un-educated, republican and democrat, some were volunteers and some were drafted. At the end of the day, they are Americans. They put their differences aside and gave their life for the protection of our nation. Something we are eternally grateful for.
Memorial Day is a day where we can all come together and honor those men and women. By celebrating Memorial Day we show our everlasting gratitude and show these heroes will never be forgotten. We are able to enjoy our freedoms and cherished past-times because of their sacrifice. It is a day were we can all put our differences aside and celebrate our nation’s commitment to freedom. As Memorial Day approaches, please take a moment and reflect on those who have given their lives for freedom and those who have lost a loved one. We can never forget or diminish the sacrifices these great men and women made. May God Bless them and may God Bless you for remembering them.
The Directive Health Measures prohibiting organized team sports expires on May 31st. Starting on June 1st, schools are allowed to open up their sport facilities as long as they follow the same guidelines for fitness centers and spas and sport teams may resume practice. Parents are asked to remain in their car or at home during practices and coaches must ensure their players are social distancing. Players should not share any equipment amongst each other. This is especially important for water coolers and snacks. On June 18th, sporting events will be allowed to resume under the same aforementioned guidelines. You may find more information regarding guidelines for sporting events here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-announces-relaxed-directed-health-measures-additional-regions-issues-guidance
If you plan on celebrating Memorial Day, please continue to follow the governor’s health guidelines. Ensure you and your children are social distancing and do not attend large gatherings. If you are out in public please wear a mask and regularly wash your hands. The COVID-19 virus is in our communities and with your help we can slow and stop the spread of the virus.
We continue praying for everyone affected by this challenge. We are empathetically here to listen to your concerns and encourage you to contact my office at 402-471-2719 or bbostelman@leg.ne.gov if you have questions or need assistance.
