Take time to reflect this Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, we honor more than 1 million men and women who have lost their lives defending America.

This year how we remember will look different due to COVID-19 pandemic. Please join me Monday by taking a moment of your day to honor – America’s fallen. They are ordinary in the fact they represent the diverse fabric of our Country.

Memorial Day is a special and solemn day. It’s solemn as we reflect on those who selflessly gave their lives to protect this Nation. These men and women came from all walks of life. They weren’t out for glory or praise. They were there because it was their duty. They were rich and they were poor, educated, un-educated, republican and democrat, some were volunteers and some were drafted. At the end of the day, they are Americans. They put their differences aside and gave their life for the protection of our nation. Something we are eternally grateful for.