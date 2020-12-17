Teachers and business partners adjust to changes with pandemic

When this year began, John Sayer and Mark Wemhoff’s business, Gold Mine Antiques, was thriving. The duo, who are teachers at Schuyler Community Schools, was working in an in-person, maskless environment.
That was true for about the first two-and-a-half months of the year until the COVID-19 pandemic changed things.
“I sold a lot of stuff,” Sayer said, of the beginning of the year. “It’s just hard to get people to come back. Of course, since we’re not on the highway, people don’t just drive through Schuyler. So we have to use other forms of advertising, like Facebook, to get people in.”
The two decided to close Gold Mine Antiques, 721 W. 16th St., to appointments-only in February, although Wemhoff added that when people made an appointment, it was pretty likely they would buy something.
“I know the first couple months, people were working on their houses. We saw a lot of man-cave type stuff. We specialize in beer signs or just signs for your shop or if you have a bar in the basement,” he said. “So at first, a lot of people were decorating and building stuff, because they were kind home now. We’ve seen that kind of level off. I have no clue what people are doing now.”
Sayer has been a business owner for almost 10 years, although Gold Mine Antiques has only been open for over three years.
The business' customers come from Columbus and people stopping on the way to or back from Omaha, he added. However, Sayer said, there has been a negative impact from people not traveling as much.
“We have a lot of repeat customers,” he said. “I have not seen a lot of repeat customers this year.”
The two opened back up for business as usual, which for them is only the weekends, in June. Sayer will do schoolwork at the store and tell students if they need help to just come by the business.
Sayer’s wife, Renee, is a family nurse practitioner who keeps them informed of the COVID situation.
“I remember (Wemhoff) sent me a message when the numbers were increasing,” Sayer said. “‘Hey, do you want to go back to being closed and being by appointment only or do you want to continue to be open?' And, of course, I said 'well, we might as well be open because I'll be down there anyway because the kids come down for help.' So, since I'm going to be there, we thought we might as well stay open on the weekends.”
It's been a weird year, both for the store and their day jobs, and the duo makes sure to find time to talk about it.
“I think we (have) a good partnership,” Wemhoff said. “We work well together.”
They also call each other often to make sure somebody will be at the store.
Sayer’s son, Vance, works at the store as well.
“He gets a chance to be with his kids,” Wemhoff said. “I don’t so much because (my girls) are not old enough to be involved in that yet … they’re slowly gaining some interest, but they still want to be kids yet too. They don’t want a lot of the responsibility, but yet they still want a little bit.”
Now, Wemhoff remains focused with his business partner on getting the word out about Gold Mine Antiques.
“(It’s) just slow,” Sayer said. “We hope it picks up because we … had a really good first couple months.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
