Teachers and business partners adjust to changes with pandemic

The business' customers come from Columbus and people stopping on the way to or back from Omaha, he added. However, Sayer said, there has been a negative impact from people not traveling as much.

“We have a lot of repeat customers,” he said. “I have not seen a lot of repeat customers this year.”

The two opened back up for business as usual, which for them is only the weekends, in June. Sayer will do schoolwork at the store and tell students if they need help to just come by the business.

Sayer’s wife, Renee, is a family nurse practitioner who keeps them informed of the COVID situation.

“I remember (Wemhoff) sent me a message when the numbers were increasing,” Sayer said. “‘Hey, do you want to go back to being closed and being by appointment only or do you want to continue to be open?' And, of course, I said 'well, we might as well be open because I'll be down there anyway because the kids come down for help.' So, since I'm going to be there, we thought we might as well stay open on the weekends.”

It's been a weird year, both for the store and their day jobs, and the duo makes sure to find time to talk about it.

“I think we (have) a good partnership,” Wemhoff said. “We work well together.”