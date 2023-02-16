In the mid-1940s, Clarkson's Gordon and Edna Hoessel met at a chance encounter next to a Ford Model A, setting into motion a 76-year story.

"There was a whole line of girls sitting on the side of a Model A car and I picked the prettiest one out and asked for a date and she accepted," Gordon said.

Their church, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in rural Leigh, has played a prominent role in their lives, Edna said. They and their parents attended the church, they were married there on Feb. 9, 1947 and still attend. Gene was even a member of the church council for some time.

Prior to marrying, the couple courted for four years, Edna said. They frequently went to dances and shows in the Clarkson/Howells/Leigh area in that time.

"We went to shows and dances, stuff like that. At that time, everybody went to shows and dances, there wasn't much television or anything like that," Edna said. "There was a dance hall in the country by where we first lived and a dance hall in Howells."

The couple said aside from the advancement in technology, the area hasn't changed much since they first moved there. Clarkson was actually the third place they have lived in their 76 years of marriage.

"We've lived in three different places, first we lived near Platte City, then we went down to (where) my dad had a farm, we lived on that one for 29 years, then we moved up here," Edna said.

The pair has always farmed, Gordon said, though he did work for the light company for some time. They raised cattle, hogs, corn, oats and soybeans. Both were born and raised on farms. Gordon retired at 55, and since then, they've spent their time together. Farming, Gordon noted, is very different now than when he started and even when he retired.

"I farmed all my life until I retired," Gordon said. "From the threshing machines to little combines then it went from little combines to really big ones. Went from plowing the ground to tilling it."

Just a couple of years after they were married, they had their first child, Dorothy (Hoessel) Halvorsen. Before too long, they had three more: Gene Hoessel, Darlene Adamy and Joyce Bruha. They now have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren as well.

At 97 and 95 respectively, Gordon and Edna spend their time nowadays with family or watching cars out their window. Edna sews and crochets occasionally, she said, something she's done pretty much all her life.

"I crochet and give doilies and stuff to my kids all the time, I make towels and things like that," Edna said.

Gene used to whittle quite a bit, a hobby he picked up from his son Gene, but arthritis in recent years forced him to stop. He would carve instruments such as harps, ukuleles, mandolins and decorative figurines. He also enjoyed painting and welding over the years. Their son-in-law, Gene Adamy, said they would make their grandchildren's Christmas gifts, describing them as heirloom items.

When they were younger, Gordon and Edna said, they liked to travel and specifically in a camper. Gene said his parents have gone all over the Western United States, to Montana, California and other places, even having a bit of a drowning scare at Gavins Point near the Nebraska border.

"We had three different campers and we traveled, did a little traveling," Gordon said. "I liked going around the mountains, hunting for fossils."

The secret, they said, to being married 76 years is simply not arguing. Their children confirmed that they couldn't think of any time they ever saw the pair go to bed mad. Edna gave some simple advice for anyone who wants to have a marriage last that long.

"Love each other all the time," Edna said. "We just don't argue."

Gene said Gordon had a saying of advice years ago that was a little more amusing, in the event they did disagree on something.

"He told me to always get the last word in, even if that word is 'yes, dear,'" Gene said.