The Center adding more lunch, bingo options

COVID-19 took a toll on The Center, reducing its attendance significantly. To help combat that drop, supplement its population and offer even more to the community than it has, The Center is now offering several more options for lunch and adding two bingo events to its weekly schedule.

Previously, bingo was only held on Friday afternoons, from 1-4 p.m. In an effort to attract the working crowds who may be busy before 5 p.m., it is now offering a 7 p.m. option for bingo on Fridays, sanctioned by the Nebraska Gaming Commission. Both the Friday bingo options are only available to those 18 years of age and older, as they are considered sanctioned gaming.

Manager Aubrie Friesen said this addition came from the small surge of interest they gained over the summer.

“With bingo, we had several people join over summer. My husband, for example, is a teacher. He wants to come but his schedule doesn’t allow for it now that school is in session,” Friesen said.

The changes also come as a general way of breathing new life into The Center, board member Keith Hajek said.

“I guess in all reality it’s a different way of moving forward. The way we were doing things wasn’t really benefiting The Center as much as it used to,” Hajek said.

Hajek added that he and the board president came up with the idea for Friday night bingo, after a good deal of deliberation on ways to attract a new, bigger crowd.

“We had to really think outside of the box to, not really rebrand, but rejuvenate The Center,” Hajek said.

In addition to the Friday night bingo option, The Center has added a Tuesday “fun bingo” option, as they call it, starting at 10 a.m. The difference between fun and sanctioned bingo is that fun bingo costs nothing and has a smaller prize pool of $5. The Center set this prize pool so that if one wins fun bingo, they can then use their winnings to buy lunch from the new options if they desire.

Aside from bingo completely, The Center will now offer more options for lunches, adding burger, chicken strip and shrimp baskets to the menu. These were added in an effort to differentiate The Center from other food options in town and offer a wider range to the downtown lunch crowd.

“We looked around and thought, 'OK, we need to offer something different,'” Friesen explained. “There are several great Mexican restaurants and we needed to up our game and offer something different.”

These options are on the permanent menu, which makes them regularly available on a daily basis. These options are, along with the rotating menu, available for takeout or dine-in from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“If you only have a half-hour for lunch, this is an option for that. It’s easy, it’s quick,” Friesen said.

Jared Barton is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

