From headlines to historical figures, author Tosca Lee from Fremont has written about a variety of things. Her latest book, drawing inspiration from World War II, will be on display at the Schuyler Public Library on May 18 at 6 p.m.

The story, "The Long March Home," revolves around a young man named Jimmy Propfield, or "Propper," who wants to see the world with his friends and forget a lost love. He joins the Army to do so, shipping out to the Philippines... just before the beginning of World War II. Propper and his friends are soon conscripted into the famed "Death March" by the Japanese armed forces; 60 miles, no food, no water and no rest.

Lee said visits to libraries like this to help show off her new books are important to her not just as an author, but as a book lover.

"I grew up going to the Gere Library in Lincoln on my bike and hauling home more books than my basket could hold. That library—and my school library at Lincoln East High—was the place that I discovered wonderful new adventures," Lee said.

Seeing other libraries, meeting people and sharing stories with others is something she and other writers love to do, which is why she goes on these book tours.

"I love getting to see what’s happening around our state in our libraries, from the maker centers to the public events," Lee said. "I also love librarians and am always eager to spend time with them and with readers. And, ultimately, that’s what every author I know wants: to share stories and a mutual love of books with other readers."

Jenny White, director of the Schuyler Public Library, said that Lee visited several years ago with her dystopian novels "The Line Between" and "A Single Light," which were read at the library's book club.

"Her publicist reached out she had a new book coming out, and I was like 'She's over in Fremont? Yeah, come over!' She came over and that was first time she came to Schuyler," White said.

When White saw Lee had another book coming out, she wanted her to come back and they made things work. Lee's genre can be roughly described as Christian fiction, as she has written on many subjects, from Judas Iscariot and Hungarian killer Elizabeth Bathory to dystopian futures and now, World War II.

Lee got her start in writing during her first year of college. She and her father, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, were discussing books and how they are laid out with various unexpected turns, which she enjoyed.

"I was in the car with my dad talking about how great books are like roller coasters -- with such great twists and turns. During that conversation, I blurted out, 'I think I really want to write a book.' The idea was that maybe -- just maybe -- I could create a roller coaster ride like other authors had for me," Lee said.

There, a deal was proposed. She had worked as a bank teller the year prior and, despite not being particularly adept at it, was scheduled to do so again. Her father decided to invest into her literary career.

"Dad said, 'I will pay you what you would have made working at the bank if you write your first novel this summer, full-time, and treat it like a job.' We had a deal," Lee said.

That book did not perform well, according to Lee. As it turns out, she said, historical epics about primitive humans written in a summer aren't exactly a big market. It was rejected by the prestige New York agency she had submitted it to, but she thought if she could finish one novel, she could finish another. That was in 1989 and she has since published many novels that have gotten her many awards as well as on the New York Times Bestselling Author list.

Things started with "The Long March Home" when co-author Marcus Brotherton spoke to a veteran who made a comment about how at least he hadn't been in the book's setting of the Pacific in World War II.

Brotherton stewed on the discussion for a while before he approached Lee, who had written historical fiction, but not from that particular era. She agreed and the two set off to work researching. Now, after over 12 years, it is finished. Lee said she finds inspiration in a lot of places, but generally, she finds, it comes from curiosity about a subject, such as the Death March.

"(I find inspiration) from so many things! Sometimes, it’s a news article (The Line Between). Sometimes it’s a suggestion of a figure to write about (Elizabeth Bathory in The Progeny, or Judas Iscariot in Iscariot). The Long March Home was the idea of my co-author, Marcus Brotherton. Sometimes just a curiosity to learn more about some place, some thing, or someone (The Queen of Sheba in The Legend of Sheba)," Lee said.

The book has already received accolades from Library Journal and Publishers Weekly less than a month after its release. White said both those who enjoy the military side of historical fiction and the more domestic side will likely enjoy this story as it toes the line between them.

"I think this would appeal to both fans just because I'm familiar with her writing and even though it's a military topic, she would make sure all the character development and emotionality is going to be there as well," White said.

Tammy McKeighan-Real from the Fremont Tribune contributed to this article.