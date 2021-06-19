The path they ended up on: Cadas passionate about organic farming

It’s all about tradition for Tim Cada. His farm, mostly nestled in rolling hills between Schuyler and Clarkson, has been in his family for decades.
But the way he raises his crops is anything but traditional. In the early 1990s, Tim transitioned to organic farming. He grows white and blue corn that are made into corn chips. That's in addition to more typical crops he grows, such as alfalfa and soybeans.
“I moved back to Grandpa’s farm in 1982,” Tim said. “(I was) 23 … (I had) wanted to be a helicopter pilot but I ended up here.”
At that time, his grandfather was growing corn and beans and raising cattle.
“They wanted help and let me join right in,” Tim said.
Tim sat on a wall in front of the main house in early May, pointing out different pieces of land and his family history. Two dogs and two cats milled around, sitting close to him and occasionally swiping their paws at each other.
Before working for his family, he grew up by farmers and worked for farmers.
“We walked beans,” he recalled. “That’s the way you made money in the summertime as a teenager."
In 1986, he pretty much ran the farm. In 1994, the farm went organic.
“Some years it works really (well), some years, you know, it’s a challenge,” he noted. “We only farmed about 400 acres at the time. Ground is hard to get. You just make more money per acre … why give a lot to the chemical companies when you can kind of keep it?”
It’s a free country, he added. Anyone can farm the way they want. But, there’s a market for both options.
“Grandpa knew how to farm. Dad came along and changed it, or that generation came along and changed it,” Tim said. “(The organic market) grows and it grows.”
And when it comes to the market for his corn? Tim is one of the many that eats the corn chips made with his crop.
“You always look for the brands,” he said. “We’ve actually had corn at the White House. It was in 2008 - corn off of our farm was being served in the White House."
Some of them (the brands) are really good, he said, and some not as much. But it’s not his recipe.
“It’s the freedom of choice thing,” said Tim, who also grows winter wheat.
In addition to his organic farm operation, Tim has aided others in getting into that line of agriculture. One person he's helped is Amy Bruch, who got in contact with him when starting to transition her family's farm to organic.
"He spent about an hour with me answering questions over the phone and just telling me some of his trials and tribulations with organic farming," Bruch said. "It really resonated with me, so I considered him my mentor actually."
She's known Tim for about six years now.
"Tim has still been a great, great contact and resource and friend," Bruch added.
"You only get one time to do the farming per year so getting as much information and insights, the better, in comparing those and sharing stories."
Despite the familiar, there have been changes coming to the farm with others coming in the future, though Tim is keeping those plans under wraps.
Across the dirt road that day this spring, several cows milled around water. It was a short walk across the road. Past a red gate, Tim’s son lowered a wire to keep the cows from getting out.
Having the cattle was the idea of his sons, Matt and Ethan. Visible on that spring day were four ponds on the pasture. The pasture is managed organically, Tim said.
Matt, who's one of five of Tim's kids, originally thought he would be a nurse. After graduating from high school in 2019, he was all set to enroll in college.
“The day I was supposed to send in my money to do it … I kind of backed down and decided this is what I wanted to do instead,” Matt said. “So I bought cows instead of going to school.”
The decision was motivated in part because Matt said he hates living in town “more than anything.” He had liked the job shadowing in the medical field that he did, but said there were no windows.
“You’re stuck in a room all day,” Matt said. “That just wasn’t me. I needed to get out and be outside and do something different every day."
On the farm, he works on tractors and in the field. He gets to plant, sometimes. One of his brothers, Ethan, also helps him with the cattle.
Looking forward, he said he wants to specialize in organic cattle if there’s a market for that.
At the end of the day, Tim didn’t get his helicopter’s license, but he did get his pilot’s license. So he is a pilot, but also a proud organic farmer.
“It’s the path that we ended up on,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach the Sun's news editor at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.