The path they ended up on: Cadas passionate about organic farming

It’s a free country, he added. Anyone can farm the way they want. But, there’s a market for both options.

“Grandpa knew how to farm. Dad came along and changed it, or that generation came along and changed it,” Tim said. “(The organic market) grows and it grows.”

And when it comes to the market for his corn? Tim is one of the many that eats the corn chips made with his crop.

“You always look for the brands,” he said. “We’ve actually had corn at the White House. It was in 2008 - corn off of our farm was being served in the White House."

Some of them (the brands) are really good, he said, and some not as much. But it’s not his recipe.

“It’s the freedom of choice thing,” said Tim, who also grows winter wheat.

In addition to his organic farm operation, Tim has aided others in getting into that line of agriculture. One person he's helped is Amy Bruch, who got in contact with him when starting to transition her family's farm to organic.

"He spent about an hour with me answering questions over the phone and just telling me some of his trials and tribulations with organic farming," Bruch said. "It really resonated with me, so I considered him my mentor actually."