'They already had a plan': County starts on road repair following recent floods

The Colfax County Highway Department began repairing flooded roads the week of March 1.
This work is repairing damages caused by the flooding events of Feb. 25. An ice jam flood caused damage to several county roads and displaced dozens.
For Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl, it’s an example of resiliency.
“I went out the first day of the flood. You could see the water creeping up in the side, in the ditches. The second day, you could see it rolling over some of the lower-lying roads, and creeping into the fields and the pastures,” Kracl said.
By day three, the water was rolling at full strength.
“So to go from watching the water slowly chip away at the bedrock of those roads, to watching these guys get out in trucks and equipment and be ready to go, as soon as that water cleared, was really encouraging,” Kracl added.
This is the first major flooding event after the historic flooding in 2019.
“After 2019, so many of us, we immediately go into destruction mode or catastrophic event mode, and I think it’s just part of that trauma of dealing with 2019 because 2019 absolutely affected hundreds, if not thousands, of people’s lives,” she said. “We had flooding everywhere.”
She recalled raging rivers and creeks and flooding in the middle of Schuyler. Seeing that water level rise brings residents back to that, she said.
“To see, as soon as things started to dry out (that) there was a plan and those trucks were rolling is definitely a testament to all the people in Colfax County, but especially the roads department,” she said.
It’s encouraging to see the trucks rolling down the road, Kracl noted.
County Roads 9, 10, and C were damaged in the flooding. In particular, the flooding created holes in the road and made the streets impassable, Highway Department Assistant Superintendent Justin Laudenklos said.
“That’s what happened to all of them, just in spots, not the whole mile,” Laudenklos said.
There were a couple of holes that were 20-feet long by 20-feet wide.
“Most of it wasn’t that (way),” he added. “In the general sense, it wasn’t too bad.”
On Thursday, March 4, the day after the flood warning was canceled, County Road 9 was passable for local traffic but not open.
Road 10 was being worked on Thursday, March 4 and Laudenklos said he expected it to be open Friday, March 5, for local traffic.
Road C east of Highway 15 was open for local traffic on Thursday, March 4.
“We just haul material in with our equipment, and we use our graters and other stuff just to fill the holes in,” he added. “We put rock aggregate over top to harden the road… we just fill the hole in with material … that way we harden the road and people can get through it."
Although he said he didn’t want to downplay flooding, he noted this flood was minor compared to 2019 and he expected the roads to be fixed in one week.
“I couldn’t even give you a number off the top of the head (for) what we lost for roads and culverts in 2019,” he said. “Compared to months of damage from ‘19. We were still fixing stuff last year from ‘19.”
As of Thursday, March 4, an ambulance or fire truck can get to all residents, Laudenklos noted.
“Every road is open to that point,” he said.
When Kracl was on her way to work around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3, one of the first things she saw was a county truck.
“I thought, ‘what a really cool thing to see,’” she said. “They were already out there … they already had a plan.”
