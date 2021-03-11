'They already had a plan': County starts on road repair following recent floods

“To see, as soon as things started to dry out (that) there was a plan and those trucks were rolling is definitely a testament to all the people in Colfax County, but especially the roads department,” she said.

It’s encouraging to see the trucks rolling down the road, Kracl noted.

County Roads 9, 10, and C were damaged in the flooding. In particular, the flooding created holes in the road and made the streets impassable, Highway Department Assistant Superintendent Justin Laudenklos said.

“That’s what happened to all of them, just in spots, not the whole mile,” Laudenklos said.

There were a couple of holes that were 20-feet long by 20-feet wide.

“Most of it wasn’t that (way),” he added. “In the general sense, it wasn’t too bad.”

On Thursday, March 4, the day after the flood warning was canceled, County Road 9 was passable for local traffic but not open.

Road 10 was being worked on Thursday, March 4 and Laudenklos said he expected it to be open Friday, March 5, for local traffic.

Road C east of Highway 15 was open for local traffic on Thursday, March 4.