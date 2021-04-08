'They have to feel at home': Congote has many roles as pastor at Divine Mercy

Jairo Enrique Congote is doing what he has wanted to do since he was young.
He grew up in Bogota, Colombia, and was an altar server.
“I was a monk for 17 years,” Congote said. “I transitioned to become a parish priest because of the huge need (for) Hispanic ministers.”
Congote had been a Benedictine monk at Mount Michael Abbey in Elkhorn, Nebraska. He became a pastor for the Divine Mercy Parish, 308 W. 10th St. in Schuyler, since last July after the previous pastor retired. He had been at the church before the retirement and has lived in Schuyler for seven years.
In the parish, there are two churches, Congote said, St. Mary's and St. Augustine.
He also leads Hispanic ministry at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Columbus and used to be a substitute teacher at Schuyler Community Schools.
He connects to the community through prayers, Mass and reflections on the gospel via WhatsApp and Facebook, he added. He also writes for the Mundo Latino Network, based in Omaha.
“We have a huge Spanish(-speaking) population, which is wonderful,” said Carol Hastings, who has known Congote for 10 years through the parish. “He really has created more of a unity between the English and the Spanish population. He’s just been a great influence.”
Congote is faithful to the archbishop, Hastings said.
“He is a very wonderful priest," she added.
Congote had good role models growing up, including a priest whose influence helped determine his life direction.
“When I was an altar server, I admired the priest,” he said. “I thought that his life was very nice and I wanted to have his life.”
It’s important, he said, to have information and content in Spanish because many who come to Schuyler were farmers in their own countries, and it is difficult to learn a new language.
“It is important they can have their faith in their own language because, in English, it wouldn’t make any sense to them,” he said. “In your own language, you usually express love, affection frustration or a sense of pain.
“When you want to praise God, well it always sounds better in your language.”
A large percentage of the community speaks Spanish, said Victor Lopez, who knows Congote through the parish.
"They have to feel at home," Lopez said.
Congote is very open to people and social, Lopez said. He remembers names and is always willing to talk, he added.
Over his time here, Congote has seen many different cultures. He’s Colombian and said many residents in Schuyler are from Mexico and Central America, as well as the Caribbean.
“Last weekend, I witnessed the wedding of a lady from Venezuela with a guy from Mexico, so that was kind of nice to see that combination,” Congote said.
He has also learned quite a bit.
“I got to learn about tacos, burritos, enchiladas, you know, also quesadillas when I came to this country,” he said. “We don’t eat tortillas in Colombia. Everybody has such different customs.”
He also learned a lot in the monastery and received his Master's of Divinity at St. John’s University in Minnesota.
“I have been able to speak English almost all my life,” he said. “(When) I joined (the) monastic community, we prayed five times a day … I got used to listening to prayers, the songs, everything in English."
Still, it was hard for him to get used to that. It takes years, he noted.
“I am here for them and I am a translator, I am an interpreter,” Congote said. “They come to me for many things. And I’m glad that I’m here for that.”
