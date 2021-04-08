'They have to feel at home': Congote has many roles as pastor at Divine Mercy

Congote is faithful to the archbishop, Hastings said.

“He is a very wonderful priest," she added.

Congote had good role models growing up, including a priest whose influence helped determine his life direction.

“When I was an altar server, I admired the priest,” he said. “I thought that his life was very nice and I wanted to have his life.”

It’s important, he said, to have information and content in Spanish because many who come to Schuyler were farmers in their own countries, and it is difficult to learn a new language.

“It is important they can have their faith in their own language because, in English, it wouldn’t make any sense to them,” he said. “In your own language, you usually express love, affection frustration or a sense of pain.

“When you want to praise God, well it always sounds better in your language.”

A large percentage of the community speaks Spanish, said Victor Lopez, who knows Congote through the parish.

"They have to feel at home," Lopez said.

Congote is very open to people and social, Lopez said. He remembers names and is always willing to talk, he added.