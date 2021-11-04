Third annual Trunk-or-Treat held in Schuyler

About 650 trick-or-treaters attended the trunk-or-treat event held in downtown Schuyler on Oct. 28.

Hosted by the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and Warrior Academy, kids dressed in a variety of costumes made their way to different trunks from a variety of businesses and organizations.

Three participating organizations were voted as having best trunk. First place went to Scooters, second went to Schuyler Home & Building Supply and third to Anytime Fitness.

Also taking part in the trunk-or-treat were Burrito House, Rosas Plaza, Pinnacle Bank, Pazazz Salon, Schuyler Education Association, CHI Health, Svoboda Funeral Home, Schuyler Food & Toy, Kroeger Sand & Gravel, Jose Rochas Décor & Design, El Patron, Bank of the Valley, Schuyler Fire & Rescue, Homestead Bank, Chichihaulco Supermaket, JANC Auto, Colfax County Sheriff’s Office , Cobblestone Inn, Agri-City, State Farm Insurance, Medicine Man Pharmacy, Schuyler Police Department, Heartland Workers Center, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Black Hills Energy, Ultimate Image Hair Studio, First Presbyterian Church, Schuyler Communities for Kids, Land Mark Management & Realty, Party King, QC Supply and the After School Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0