Time capsule discovered in part of Old Wilson Church

Dvorak said he and others have a connection to the church.

Personally, he and his wife had been at the church looking around after it had been broken into. The couple found a knocked-out window, so Dvorak called board member David Jedlicka to make sure it was OK to climb through the window.

The two went in and saw the cornerstone was loose.

“I was concerned that vandals might take it or break it,” he said, noting he told others the cornerstone was in his garage. “I think it’s a cement cast with Czech writing on it with a date.”

The other day, Jedlicka asked him how big the stone was and what it said during the process of bringing down the church, Dvorak said.

“I was taking pictures of it and moving it around, and I noticed in the process of moving it around that it had a hollow sound,” Dvorak added. “Where I thought it was a piece of wood embedded in the stone, I found that it was tin and like a lid.”

He tapped it with his knuckle and realized it was something else. He took the top off to reveal the envelopes. He told his wife, and the couple decided to notify the board members. The envelopes were rolled, to fit in the space.

It took the group back, Jedlicka said.