Time capsule discovered in part of Old Wilson Church

Former Old Wilson Church Parishioner Mike Dvorak had a time capsule right under his nose without realizing it.
For years, sitting in his garage was the cement cornerstone from the church, with a cross in a heart carved on one side. Recently, Dvorak found tin inside and notified cemetery board members, who came to open it on March 8.
“It was interesting that it was found right at the time when they were going to be bringing the church down,” Dorak said. "In some ways, I guess the timing was perfect if you look at it in terms of the end of the life of the church.”
Inside were envelopes. One contained a piece of paper with names and letterhead from the pastor at the time, he said. The other “fatter” envelopes had a copy of the Schuyler Sun from April 11, 1918, and a copy of the Catholic newspaper True Voice.
The papers are in good shape, he noted, but kind of brown.
The Schuyler Sun edition is dated from the World War I era and had an ad for liberty bonds.
“It really is neat. If you read those papers … you can see kind of what was going on at that time and how people were living,” he said. “(My great-grandfather) was involved in the new church … it’s neat to see and have that feeling when you know your heritage is a part of when that church was built.”
Dvorak said he and others have a connection to the church.
Personally, he and his wife had been at the church looking around after it had been broken into. The couple found a knocked-out window, so Dvorak called board member David Jedlicka to make sure it was OK to climb through the window.
The two went in and saw the cornerstone was loose.
“I was concerned that vandals might take it or break it,” he said, noting he told others the cornerstone was in his garage. “I think it’s a cement cast with Czech writing on it with a date.”
The other day, Jedlicka asked him how big the stone was and what it said during the process of bringing down the church, Dvorak said.
“I was taking pictures of it and moving it around, and I noticed in the process of moving it around that it had a hollow sound,” Dvorak added. “Where I thought it was a piece of wood embedded in the stone, I found that it was tin and like a lid.”
He tapped it with his knuckle and realized it was something else. He took the top off to reveal the envelopes. He told his wife, and the couple decided to notify the board members. The envelopes were rolled, to fit in the space.
It took the group back, Jedlicka said.
“Just thinking about when they put it in, what they were thinking,” Jedlicka said. “We were excited to see what was in it.”
His daughter-in-law had family who knew the language and sent a translation of the paper with the names in Czech.
Opening up the stone also brought people together, Dvorak said.
“We haven’t been getting together with very many people,” he added. “(We got) different stories from their parents or their relatives.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.