Tots on the Turf: Community Family Partnership organizes day of play for little ones

When the weather outside is frightful and children decide it's time to burn off some of the steam they've spent all day building up, parents may be at a loss for what to do with them.

Kim Parsons, early childhood community coordinator with the Community Family Partnership in Schuyler, said that with all that energy waiting to be used up, she wanted a way for kids to do so safely indoors as the cold of winter approaches. That's where Tot on Tuff comes in.

"I was just thinking ‘you know, little ones don’t have the opportunity to use the fieldhouse like the big kids do,'" Parsons said.

She arranged a time for the event at the Schuyler Community Schools fieldhouse with Manager Erin Trotter, set for Dec. 2. Trotter said the fieldhouse is usually open to whoever wants to bring a group in, but Fridays are the one day a week this is not the case.

"Normally there's a bunch of middle school kids and high school kids with soccer balls basketballs and everything, they can play by themselves without worrying about dodging soccer balls or basketballs," Trotter said.

The event was open to kids younger than 8, with games and activities being simple and safe, as many of the kids involved could be crawling age or younger.

"They don’t have to worry about being hit in the face with a soccer ball. I worked with Molly Parsons, the preschool teacher, and borrowed some of their large motor activities, the parachute, bouncy balls, balancing beam, and things like that they can do," Parsons said.

Parsons also had resources available for parents to take home and, thanks to UPS and the Marine Toys for Tots' literacy initiative, books for the kids. Through the program, Marine Toys for Tots distributed 3.1 million books to kids across America in 2021 and 47 million since the program was established in 2008.

"Those were donated by UPS in partnership with (Marine) Toys for Tots. The UPS store wrote a grant for us for $5,000 worth of books for us to distribute however we want," Parsons said.

One parent, Megan Cada, said she thought the event was a success as she tries to find ways to keep her child entertained and active.

"I think it’s awesome. My little guy will be 2 at the end of January and he loves bouncing between all the different activities," Cada said. "I look for easy simple activities, especially with him being younger, things to get him moving, burning off some of his energy since he has so much."