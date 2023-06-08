On June 16, city officials, local businesses and ag workers alike will unite their vehicles at the Oak Ballroom for Touch-a-Truck. Kids of all ages can come to the ballroom and see what vehicles make the city tick.

The free event will be pretty simple. Representatives from various trades, professions and departments will bring work vehicles of many varieties for area children to see, touch and perhaps even sit inside as they learn about the professions of their drivers.

Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said she got the idea for the event from other chambers of commerce in Nebraska and immediately brought it to the chamber board for their yearly fun education event for children.

"I was so excited and I brought it to the group. Other chambers are doing it in other states, there's a big chamber Facebook group. When we do something fun like Pizza, Puzzles and Pub Nite, I can't tell you how many chambers picked that up and did it. I saw them doing this and thought it was so great," Jedlicka said.

The chamber is holding this event because not only does it educate on the various businesses and occupations in town, but it can get the ball rolling in children's minds about what they might want to do in the future.

"This is a great career time. We're sort of drifting away from and need everyday workers, trade skills and that's a great thing to educate kids on," Jedlicka said.

This year the Columbus Area United Way, Communities for Kids+, Schuyler Public Library, Warrior Academy and Heartland Workers Center will all represent at the event alongside ag producers and city officials.

"We will literally have a golf cart to an air boat, tractors, a fire truck, an excavator, a dump truck. It'll go from the highway to Oak Ballroom nearly to Merchant Park," Jedlicka said.

Police Chief Robert Farber said the police department will have some officers at the event to show a police truck. Community outreach opportunities like this, he said, are fun for the officers as well as educational for the kids.

"That's what it's all about in community policing: working with the people you serve, people you see every day," Farber said. "When we see our neighbors, people who live in this community, especially the officers who live here in Schuyler, it might be someone's neighbor or goes to school with an officer's kids, some cases their wives might teach the kids. We're all members of the community."

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. at the Oak Ballroom on June 16. There will be some vendors and informational booths at the event as well as the vehicles. Farber said with all the things for kids and parents to do, it should make for a good evening.

"It sounds like it's going to be a tremendous turnout at the Oak Ballroom with the vendors. The chamber is very active at promoting that and getting things going, it sounds like it's going to be an exciting time," Farber said.