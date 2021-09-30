Trinity forms partnership for worship services

Because of the depression of the 1930s, an “oversupply of Missouri Synod Lutheran ministers and missionaries” was created, according to the book. In 1931, a Sunday school opened and the New Schuyler Mission was born. Eventually on Nov. 12, 1933, one congregation organized under the name of Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity’s current building, 1617 Colfax St., was built in 1959 and dedicated on Sept. 25, 1960. The church’s 50th anniversary was observed in 1983.

“We want to honor and respect that identity,” Thelen said.

Kramer noted that there may be apprehension about the partnership, but she’s looking forward to the new chapter in Trinity’s history.

“Change sometimes is difficult … we persevere,” Kramer said.

Longacre’s role at 1C is community outreach and his newest position with Trinity is an extension of that, Thelen added.

“Randy brings gifts and abilities, many years of community development … It’ll be good to go into Schuyler and work with the people in the church and in the community,” Thelen said.

The partnership will last six months and then will be reviewed.