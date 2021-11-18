Trivia night sees good turnout

The Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Colfax Foundation’s “Brains N Beers Trivia Night” held Nov. 13 saw 16 teams participate.

Held at the Oak Ballroom in Schuyler, the doors opened at 5:30 p.m. so that teams could get their tables and decorate them, check out and bid on silent auction items, register for raffle prizes and get in on a $500 drawing opportunity. There were first and second place winners, as well as a table/costume winner.

"This was a huge night of success for our community, fun entertainment and something to do right here in Schuyler, the Ballroom was filled with lots of laughter,” Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said.

Gold sponsors for the event were QC Supply, Homestead Bank, Pinnacle Bank, Bank of the Valley and Healy Agri Service. Silver sponsors were Svoboda Funeral Home and J. Rocha Decor and Designs. The bronze sponsor was Century 21 - Pam Houdek.

There were 10 rounds of topics of trivia with 10 questions in each round. Round topics were Nebraska trivia, beer slogans, geography, one letter answers, leap year, random, what decade, 50/50 questions, name jokes and lie or law.

